COVID Digest: 6 regions of Kazakhstan still in ‘red zone’

Six regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi said on Tuesday.

While speaking at the Tuesday session of the Kazakh Government, Alexei Tsoi revealed that out of 221 countries, Kazakhstan is ranked 105th in terms the coronavirus incidence.

According to Minister Tsoi as of May 18, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Atyrau regions are in the ‘red’ zone. Almaty, Aktobe, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions as well as Shymkent city are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country. The rest of the regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 1,837 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 362,030 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 320,241 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus countrywide.

Today Minister of Healthcare Alexei Tsoi revealed how many people has vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan so far.

The vaccination campaign is underway. To date 2.6 million doses of anti-COVID vaccine have been used [in Kazakhstan]. 1,871,823 people have been inoculated with the first component of the vaccine. The second component of the vaccine has been administered to 778,346 people," Minister Tsoi said at the session of the Government on Tuesday.

He stressed that vaccination centers are provided with enough doses of vaccines, 500,000 doses of the first component and 750,000 doses of the second component.

At the start of the Government’s session Minister Tsoi emphasized that the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan is gradually stabilizing.

It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 started across the country on February 1, 2021. At first, it mainly covered people at higher risk from coronavirus, such as healthcare workers, teachers, and police officers. The overall vaccination kicked off on April 2, 2021.

110 COVID-19 patients on life support in Kazakhstan

38,151 people are treated for coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of May 18, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the ministry, 13,768 patients are staying at hospitals, while 24,383 are receiving outpatient treatment.

756 patients are in critical condition, 192 are in extremely severe condition and 110 are on artificial lung ventilation.

