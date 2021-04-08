Days off in Kazakhstan in May

In May 2021, Kazakhstanis will have 13 days off.

Holidays and weekends count too. This month, 3 public holidays are celebrated: May 1 - Day of Kazakhstan People's Unity, May 7 - Fatherland Defender Day and May 9 - Victory Day.

And since two holidays fall on weekends, days of rest are to be transferred: from Saturday, May 1 to Monday May 3, and from Sunday May 9 to Monday May 10.

In general, this spring there are 33 days off, including holidays.













