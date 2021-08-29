Death toll in blasts in Zhambyl region military base up to 13

The death toll at the ammunition warehouse fire and explosion at the military base in Zhambyl region went up to 13, the Emergency Ministry press service said in a statement on Saturday.





The search for three more people is under way.





The death toll in the explosion in the Zhambyl region has reached 13. Another body has been found and identified," according to the statement. Earlier, the ministry reported that 12 people were killed while battling the consequences of the explosion.





The total number of those injured in the explosion is 98, among them are 50 Emergency Ministry personnel.





On August 26, 2021 a fire broke out at a warehouse at military base in the Bayzak district of the Zhambyl region, at about 19:00. The fire resulted in more than 10 explosions. The Emergency Ministry organized the evacuation of nearby villages and military recruits.





President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared August 29 a day of national mourning.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.