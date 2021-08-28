Death toll from ammo depot blasts in Zhambyl region rises to 12

The death toll in the blasts that rocked the military unit in Zhambyl region has risen to 12, the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry's press service said in a statement on Friday.

According to the recent report, three lifeless bodies were found at the scene of the blasts. They are to be identified," the statement says.

The ministry also added that about 50 employees of the ministry sustained various injuries at the scene.

Emergency response team of the ministry is working at the scene.









