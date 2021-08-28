Six blasts hit in military unit near Taraz - Ministry of Defense

Images | open sources

Six blasts have hit in the warehouse storing mainly engineering ammunition, which do not have a long range, the Ministry of Defense said on Friday.

The warehouse of the military unit in the Zhambyl region cought fire at 19.00 on Thursday. Fire brigades and fire-fighting caterpillar special equipment from the military unit, as well as fire brigades of the Emergency Situations Ministry in the Zhambyl region were involved. The warehouse stores mainly engineering ammunition, which does not have a long flight range. There were 6 explosions," the report says.

People living in the nearby houses have been evacuated.













