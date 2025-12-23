International Monetary Fund Marks "Kazakhstan Day"

Images | gov.kz

The headquarters of the International Monetary Fund hosted an official event titled "Kazakhstan Day", organized with the aim of deepening Kazakhstan’s partnership with international financial institutions and promoting the country’s cultural heritage, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The event brought together representatives of the IMF and the World Bank Group, as well as members of the Kazakh diaspora living and working in Washington, DC.





During the ceremonial part of the event, speakers highlighted the dynamic socio-economic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and its growing role in the system of global financial and economic cooperation.





Patryk Loszewski, the IMF Executive Director representing the OEDSZ constituency that includes Kazakhstan, delivered welcoming remarks. He commended Kazakhstan’s contribution to the Fund’s activities and outlined key priorities for future cooperation.





In his address, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov emphasized the strategic importance of cooperation with international financial institutions in ensuring the country’s sustainable development and underscored Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable and responsible participant in the global economic architecture.





The event also featured remarks by a representative of the World Bank, Deputy Executive Director, Mariusz Krukowski, who highlighted prospects for expanding joint initiatives aimed at supporting economic growth and regional development.





The program concluded with a cultural part featuring traditional Kazakh cuisine, a performance by the "Gulder" dance ensemble, and the rendition of classical kyuis on the dombyra, offering guests an opportunity to gain deeper insight into Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage.