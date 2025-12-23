22.12.2025, 21:02 28836
International Monetary Fund Marks "Kazakhstan Day"
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The headquarters of the International Monetary Fund hosted an official event titled "Kazakhstan Day", organized with the aim of deepening Kazakhstan’s partnership with international financial institutions and promoting the country’s cultural heritage, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event brought together representatives of the IMF and the World Bank Group, as well as members of the Kazakh diaspora living and working in Washington, DC.
During the ceremonial part of the event, speakers highlighted the dynamic socio-economic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan and its growing role in the system of global financial and economic cooperation.
Patryk Loszewski, the IMF Executive Director representing the OEDSZ constituency that includes Kazakhstan, delivered welcoming remarks. He commended Kazakhstan’s contribution to the Fund’s activities and outlined key priorities for future cooperation.
In his address, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United States Magzhan Ilyassov emphasized the strategic importance of cooperation with international financial institutions in ensuring the country’s sustainable development and underscored Kazakhstan’s role as a reliable and responsible participant in the global economic architecture.
The event also featured remarks by a representative of the World Bank, Deputy Executive Director, Mariusz Krukowski, who highlighted prospects for expanding joint initiatives aimed at supporting economic growth and regional development.
The program concluded with a cultural part featuring traditional Kazakh cuisine, a performance by the "Gulder" dance ensemble, and the rendition of classical kyuis on the dombyra, offering guests an opportunity to gain deeper insight into Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
22.12.2025, 21:31 27316
Tokayev and Putin hold meeting
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the program of his visit to Russia as part of the traditional pre-New Year St. Petersburg meetings has been carefully planned and is substantive.
We managed to consider a series of issues and adopt concrete decisions within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union as well. In the CIS format, we also discussed crucial, pressing matters of our interaction. The CIS remains an authoritative and in-demand international organization," - President Tokayev said.
He noted that 2025 had been a successful year for bilateral relations.
Regarding our bilateral cooperation, this year has undoubtedly been successful. One can say that relations have been developing on an upward trajectory. My state visit to Russia on November 12 was a complete success, and I am grateful to you for the warm reception. As for Kazakhstan, cooperation within the framework of strategic partnership and alliance remains an unconditional priority for Kazakhstan. We must remain together on all issues that affect the everyday lives of citizens of both Kazakhstan and Russia, since this cooperation and our efforts to develop a strategic partnership fully correspond to the fundamental interests of the peoples of our countries," - President Tokayev added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said that informal discussions between the heads of state allowed them to exchange views on cooperation within the CSTO, the CIS, and on bilateral matters.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.12.2025, 17:55 27696
President Tokayev attends informal CIS meeting in St. Petersburg
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan took part in an informal CIS meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Monday, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of Akorda.
The meeting was attended by Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan, Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
The CIS leader discussed the key development directions as well as outlined further steps to strengthen practical cooperation. An exchange of views on pressing issues of interaction within the CIS took place as well.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.12.2025, 14:10 28321
New level of partnership: Head of State congratulates President of S. Korea
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to President of South Korea Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of his birthday, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
In his message, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the Republic of Korea is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in Asia. He underlined the importance of further strengthening bilateral cooperation to unlock its significant potential and confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to work together to elevate the expanded strategic partnership to a new level.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
22.12.2025, 11:47 29511
Kazakhstan's Economic, Investment, and Tourism Potential Presented in Kuwait
Tell a friend
Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the State of Kuwait held a briefing for representatives of the Kuwaiti media entitled "Kazakhstan - a country of opportunities", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the event, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait, Yerzhan Yelekeyev, informed journalists about the key provisions of the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the nation of Kazakhstan on September 8, 2025, which outlines the strategic priorities for sustainable economic growth, digital transformation, the introduction of artificial intelligence, and further improvement of the investment climate.
Speaking to media representatives, the Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan, as the largest economy in Central Asia, offers investors a stable, open, and predictable business environment. He noted that at the end of 2024, the country's gross domestic product amounted to approximately $291 billion, and the total volume of foreign direct investment attracted since independence exceeded $474 billion, which is equivalent to almost half of all FDI in the region.
During the briefing, special attention was paid to Kazakhstan's tourism potential. The ambassador highlighted the country's unique combination of rich cultural and historical heritage, diverse natural landscapes, and the steady development of modern tourism infrastructure. The diplomat noted that in 2024, Kazakhstan was visited by about 4,000 tourists from the State of Kuwait, which is five times higher than in 2022 and clearly reflects the steady growth of interest in Kazakhstan as a modern, comfortable, and attractive tourist destination.
During the briefing, journalists were also shown videos showcasing tourist and cultural attractions in all regions of Kazakhstan, which generated keen interest and positive feedback from the event participants.
At the end of the event, the Ambassador confirmed the Republic of Kazakhstan's interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation with the State of Kuwait in the areas of economy, investment, and tourism.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
21.12.2025, 17:00 64261
Tokayev arrives in Saint Petersburg
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
Governor of Saint Petersburg Alexander Beglov and Governor of Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko welcomed the Kazakh President at the Pulkovo International Airport, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Previously we reported that on December 21-22, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to visit Saint Petersburg, Russia, to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council and an informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.12.2025, 19:21 103991
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Participates in the Central Asia–Japan Business Forum
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Alongside the President of Kazakhstan, Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev also took part in the event, akorda.kz reports.
The business forum featured sessions on topics such as "Green and Resilience", "Digital Transformation and Connectivity", "Finance, Human Resources, and Social System Development for Business" as well as meetings between business representatives from Central Asia and Japan.
As a result of the official visit of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Central Asia–Japan Business Forum, more than 60 documents were signed, totaling $3.72 billion between Kazakhstan and Japanese business entities.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.12.2025, 17:10 105381
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the President of the United States
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the President of the United States, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Magzhan Ilyassov, presented his credentials to the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, during a formal ceremony at the White House," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.12.2025, 11:20 89326
Tokayev Addresses the First Central Asia-Japan Dialogue Summit
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
In his address, the Head of State expressed gratitude to Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi for the initiative to convene today’s historic meeting and for the warm hospitality, akorda.kz reports.
Hosting such an important forum in Tokyo, a global metropolis renowned for its high level of development, is an event of great significance for Kazakhstan and, I believe, for the whole of Central Asia. It is symbolic that Japan, represented by former Minister for Foreign Affairs Ms. Yoriko Kawaguchi, initiated the establishment of the Central Asia-Japan Dialogue. The first meeting at the level of foreign ministers was held in Astana in 2004. This event served as an example for launching similar Central Asia platforms with other major countries," - the President of Kazakhstan stated.
In his view, such summits demonstrate the strengthening of Central Asia’s international agency and its significant role in global processes.
The Kazakh people have always held the history, traditions, and culture of the Japanese people in deep respect. Japanese philosophy is grounded in the values of harmony, restraint, and wisdom, which resonate with the Kazakh people. As early as the 7th century, Prince Shōtoku spoke of harmony as the highest value, calling for unity and cooperation. Japan has entered the historic Reiwa era - the ‘Era of Beautiful Harmony.’ Today’s relations between Japan and the countries of Central Asia are rooted in the distant past when our peoples were united by the Great Silk Road," - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.
The Head of State highlighted Japan's economic successes, which consistently place it at the forefront of scientific, technical, and technological progress, as well as the dynamic development of the Central Asian region, with vast potential for comprehensive international cooperation
The President expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to create the necessary conditions and ensure a favorable investment climate for the successful implementation of joint projects with Japan.
In this context, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev shared his vision for promising areas of Kazakh-Japanese cooperation.
During the President of Kazakhstan’s visit to Japan, more than 60 bilateral documents were signed, with a total value exceeding $3.7 billion
First and foremost, greater efforts are needed to intensify trade, economic and investment ties. Last year, bilateral trade reached approximately $2 billion. Kazakhstan supplies the Japanese market with uranium, rare earth metals, as well as oil. Japan has become one of the major investors in Kazakhstan’s economy, with total investments exceeding $8.5 billion. For many years, Kazakhstan has successfully cooperated with leading Japanese corporations and actively supports the activities of Japanese small and medium-sized enterprises in our country. I am confident that the outcomes of the Central Asia-Japan Business Forum will help strengthen B2B contacts and lead to concrete agreements on the implementation of new investment projects. As part of my visit to Japan, more than 60 bilateral documents, including commercial agreements totaling over $3.7 billion, have been signed.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
23.12.2025, 10:09Giant car snowman was built in Ridder 17.12.2025, 13:50163536Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 17.12.2025, 19:58162886Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 16.12.2025, 12:10156171Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day 17.12.2025, 11:01143186The Dombra and Sazsyrnai Join the Collection of the Royal Museum of Musical Instruments of Belgium 18.12.2025, 15:40123986"Kazakhstan’s Scientific and Literary Corner" Opens in Istanbul 26.11.2025, 08:00190021Quake jolts 160 km northeast of Almaty 25.11.2025, 10:25172786Six killed in road accident in Almaty region 17.12.2025, 13:50163536Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 17.12.2025, 19:58162886Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 02.12.2025, 10:00160476Seven killed in road accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway