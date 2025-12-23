Kazakhstan's Economic, Investment, and Tourism Potential Presented in Kuwait

Tell a friend

Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the State of Kuwait held a briefing for representatives of the Kuwaiti media entitled "Kazakhstan - a country of opportunities", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the event, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Kuwait, Yerzhan Yelekeyev, informed journalists about the key provisions of the Address of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to the nation of Kazakhstan on September 8, 2025, which outlines the strategic priorities for sustainable economic growth, digital transformation, the introduction of artificial intelligence, and further improvement of the investment climate.





Speaking to media representatives, the Ambassador emphasized that Kazakhstan, as the largest economy in Central Asia, offers investors a stable, open, and predictable business environment. He noted that at the end of 2024, the country's gross domestic product amounted to approximately $291 billion, and the total volume of foreign direct investment attracted since independence exceeded $474 billion, which is equivalent to almost half of all FDI in the region.





During the briefing, special attention was paid to Kazakhstan's tourism potential. The ambassador highlighted the country's unique combination of rich cultural and historical heritage, diverse natural landscapes, and the steady development of modern tourism infrastructure. The diplomat noted that in 2024, Kazakhstan was visited by about 4,000 tourists from the State of Kuwait, which is five times higher than in 2022 and clearly reflects the steady growth of interest in Kazakhstan as a modern, comfortable, and attractive tourist destination.





During the briefing, journalists were also shown videos showcasing tourist and cultural attractions in all regions of Kazakhstan, which generated keen interest and positive feedback from the event participants.





At the end of the event, the Ambassador confirmed the Republic of Kazakhstan's interest in further strengthening bilateral cooperation with the State of Kuwait in the areas of economy, investment, and tourism.