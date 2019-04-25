Dimash Kudaibergen premieres video for ‘Love of Tired Swans'

The wait is over! Dimash Kudaibergen has premiered the new video for Love of Tired Swans ballad on Russia's MUZ TV Channel.

Earlier the singer announced the premiere on his Instagram account.

The video premiered on MUZ TV Channel at 10:00 pm Nur-Sultan time (7:00 pm Moscow time).

Shot by well-known Ukrainian director Alan Badoev, the video clip was filmed in Spain and Ukraine.

