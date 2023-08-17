Drought leads to forage shortage in N Kazakhstan

Tell a friend

At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov the issues of preparation for the new school year were considered. The reports were made by the Minister of Education Gani Beisembayev, First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Kozhayev, primeminister.kz reports.





Today 89.1% of children from 2-6 years old are covered by pre-school education and training in the country. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Education.





Since the beginning of the year, there has been an increase in the opening of preschool organizations. If in the first quarter 117 organizations for 10 thousand places were opened, now there are 308 preschool organizations for 30 thousand places. The work in this direction will be continued. At the same time, akims of Ulytau, Mangistau and Karaganda regions need to strengthen their work in this direction in order to achieve the planned indicators by the end of the year.





On the instructions of the Head of State, from September 1, more than 97 thousand children from low-income families attending kindergarten will receive free meals. The Head of State also instructed to increase the wages of educators. This year, from September 1, the wages of educators will increase by 30%. In addition, in order to ensure openness and transparency in the distribution of places in preschool organizations, by the end of the year will be developed a unified database of the queue of children. Full launch of the system is planned by the end of the year," the speaker said.





From September 1, 3.9 million children will study in 7.7 thousand educational organizations, where 364 thousand are first-graders. Every year assistance is provided to socially vulnerable categories of families. This issue has been discussed several times at the level of the Government. This year, 65.3 billion tenge has been earmarked for 460,000 children. In Mangystau region this work should be completed by August 18, because the indicators are not yet at the proper level.





Gani Beisembayev reminded that the issue of fulfillment of the President's instruction to provide free meals to pupils in grades 1-4 was repeatedly considered at the level of the Government. And today akims of all regions have allocated the necessary financial resources to fulfill this order.





From September 1, 1, 4 million elementary school pupils will eat free of charge. In accordance with the order of the Prime Minister, in schools without canteens together with the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be organized nutrition in 3 ways: organization of catering activities, creation of modular canteens, buffet meals.





Renewal of the school vehicle fleet. Today the school vehicle fleet consists of 1319 buses for transportation of 27 thousand children. Of these, 515 are scheduled for renewal. Currently, 433 buses have been delivered to the regions. By the end of the year 75 more buses will be delivered. Only the Akimat of Mangistau region needs to speed up the procedure of purchasing buses," the Minister emphasized.





In order to create a comfortable environment in 260 schools of the region major repairs are being carried out. Until September 1, 194 objects are planned to be handed over. Repair of the remaining 66 schools will be completed on time.





In addition, within the monitoring conducted by the Ministry, risks of violation of repair deadlines in Akmola, Pavlodar and North-Kazakhstan regions have been identified. Construction of 154 schools is also underway, which are planned to be launched this year. By September 1, 52 schools will be commissioned. And 102 more schools for 66 thousand seats will be commissioned by the end of the year. This will solve the problem of 12 emergency and 29 three-shift schools. At the same time, in 4 regions there is a risk of failure to meet the deadlines for commissioning schools. Akims of the above-mentioned regions need to strengthen control over commissioning of educational facilities," Beisembayev said.





The following work has been carried out on the issue of ensuring the safety of children in educational organizations.





First. Connection of schools to the Operational Management Centers of internal affairs bodies. According to the National Education Strategy, as of August 12, this indicator amounted to 83%. If at the beginning of the year 1673 schools were connected, now there are 3103 schools. However, akimats of Almaty, Atyrau and Karaganda regions do not carry out this work promptly enough. Therefore, these regions need to complete the work on connection to the centralized control center by August 25.





Second. On the issue of contracts with licensed security agencies. At the moment 84% of schools have carried out work in this direction. I would like to note insufficient work of Turkestan and Almaty regions. Third. Alarm buttons have been installed in 89% of schools. I would like to emphasize that if at the beginning of the year there were 1789 schools that had alarm buttons, then today there is a 2-fold increase. Nevertheless, Akimats of Turkestan, Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions should systematically keep this issue under strict control," the speaker added.





In this year the coverage of additional education amounted to 81%. However, in a number of regions this indicator is lower than the republican one: Ulytau, Atyrau, Almaty, Turkestan, Zhambyl regions. From the new school year it is planned to cover 2.9 million children with additional education.





On the instructions of the Head of State, the work on increasing the allocation of the state order in the system of technical and vocational education is being actively carried out. To date, 133 thousand grants have been allocated. Of these, 60% have been allocated to technical specialties. Also, from September 1, the scholarship of college students will increase by 50% of the last year's level. In order to train competitive personnel at the request of enterprises with a mandatory requirement of employment, a targeted state order for 10 thousand places has been placed. 410 colleges are covered by the patronage of enterprises.





At the same time, I would like to note the positive experience in the development of technical and vocational education in some regions. For example, Almaty has developed a roadmap for 2023-2030 for the development of technical and vocational education. Among the measures are foreign internship of 600 college teachers, development of mentoring institute within the framework of dual training, construction of two colleges and dormitories for 1200 places. Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions have the same positive experience. Along with this, it is necessary to note weak performance in Turkestan, Almaty and Mangistau regions. Employment rates of graduates in these regions are lower than the republican," the Minister did not hide.





In this regard, the Akims of Almaty, Turkestan and Mangystau regions need to strengthen the work on the development of technical and vocational education.





The Ministry of Education together with local executive bodies conducts systematic work on preparation for the new school year, the work in this direction will be continued.





Measures to ensure safety of children are taken by the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with the interested state bodies. This was reported by First Deputy Interior Minister Marat Kozhayev.





On the eve of the new school year from August 27 to September 30 this year, the agency will hold an operational and preventive measure "Attention - Children!".





The main goal is to reduce child traumatism, including by increasing the discipline of children to comply with traffic rules. In the first 3 days in the locations of children's educational institutions will be organized to check the presence of road signs, markings and serviceability of traffic lights. Also, schools with buses will be examined for compliance with licenses for the right of transportation. From September 1, the patrol routes of the police will be as close as possible to educational organizations," the General said.





In addition, heads of internal affairs departments will organize field trips to schools on the basics of safe behavior.





As for security at educational facilities: the internal affairs bodies routinely checked 5,620 institutions for security systems. The results revealed violations in 2,900 facilities. Mainly, it is non-compliance with the standards of video surveillance systems, lack of panic buttons, turnstiles and licensed guards. 24 managers were brought to responsibility. Fines for 5.4 million tenge were imposed. Measures are being taken to eliminate deficiencies in the rest of the facilities within the framework of the prescriptions issued. Inspections of objects continue.





Work is underway to connect video surveillance cameras in educational organizations to the Central Office of Education and duty parts of internal affairs. To date, it has been completed in 83% of schools. The work is weak in Almaty (50%), Atyrau (70%) and Karaganda (74%) regions. The Ministry of Internal Affairs is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of children: technical assistance is being provided to connect video surveillance systems to the Central Educational Establishment; in order to save money, together with Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry, the issue of organizing communication channels through a unified network of government agencies is being studied; in order to speed up the process of concluding contracts with security agencies, the Ministry of Education has been provided with a list of organizations that meet the established requirements; together with the Ministry for Emergency Situations, the practice of organizing training sessions for school pupils and staff on how to act in emergencies has been introduced," Kozhayev said.





In order to improve the safety of children, local executive bodies need to eliminate the existing shortcomings; ensure that work on equipping schools with security systems and connecting video cameras to the police is completed as soon as possible.