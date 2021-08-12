Duration of lessons will change in Kazakhstan schools

Images | open sources

The duration of lessons in Kazakhstan schools will change, the Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov said at the Government meeting on Wednesday.





In the new school year, a program will be organized to make up for the loss of knowledge. A lesson will last more than 45 minutes again, with daily knowledge assessment. We have analyzed online learning, international practice, so special attention will be paid to adjusting the curricula with an increase in hours on last year's complex topics and work with poorly performing students, "- the Minister said.





According to him, more than 13 000 video lessons from grades 1 to 11 have been posted on YouTube channels and in the Kundelik system. Video tutorials contain over 100 000 exercises and tests. Lessons from leading teachers are published on the portal.





