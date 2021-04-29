Energy Ministry reported on level of radiation near Semipalatinsk test site

The radiation level near the Semipalatinsk test site does not pose a danger to the population. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

It is reported that the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan plans to complete a survey of radioactive contamination of the lands of the Semipalatinsk test site in 2021.

The National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan began to study the impact of nuclear tests on the territory of the test site and near it in 2008. Experts study the state of water, air, plants and fauna. Some research methods have been developed by the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan. To date, about 90 % of the landfill territory has been studied," the message says.

It is noted that monitoring of the state of the environment allows timely detection of negative changes in the radiation environment that affect the safety of the environment and the population.

The results of the ongoing monitoring showed that the maximum content of radioactive elements in the air was found directly at the site of the nuclear tests. At the same time, the presence of "long-lived" radioactive elements (americium, cesium or strontium) was not detected outside the contaminated areas of the test site.

The monitoring showed that, in general, the current radiation state of the air and water environment at the test site and beyond is stable and does not pose a danger to the population. The exception is the radioactively contaminated sections of the test sites where nuclear tests were carried out," the Ministry of Energy said.

Recall that in 2021 it will be 30 years since the closure of the Semipalatinsk test site.

