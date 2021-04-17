Every fourth person killed and injured in road accidents in 2020 in Kazakhstan was a pedestrian, Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said.
The analysis of 2020 has shown that every third road traffic accident in the country (36%, or 4821 road traffic accidents out of 13 515), every fourth fatal (28%, or 554 out of 1997) and injured (25%, or 4530 out of 17 844) fell on pedestrians. At the same time, every fifth road accident occurs due to speeding in the village - 2783 road accidents or 21%, where 397 people were killed and 3 508 people were injured, "Mamin said.
Source: KazTAG
