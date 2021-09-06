Facebook, Twitter, Telegram face $988,605 fine for prohibited content

Images | AP Photo/Thibault Camus

Telegram, Facebook, and Twitter are facing fines totaling 72 mln rubles ($988,605) for refusing to remove prohibited content, the corresponding court hearing will be held on September 14, the world court No. 422 of the Tagansky district of Moscow, which will consider the relevant protocols on an administrative offense, told TASS .





The court received five protocols against Facebook, two protocols in relation to Telegram, and two protocols in relation to Twitter drawn up under Part 4. Article 13.41. Of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. "The maximum penalty for this offense is a fine of up to 8 mln rubles. The court session, which will consider these protocols, is scheduled for September 14," the court said.





Facebook is facing a fine of another 40 mln rubles ($549,231), Twitter faces a fine of another 16 mln rubles ($219,688), and Telegram also faces a fine of another 16 mln rubles ($219,688) for refusing to remove prohibited content.





In total, in 2021, Facebook alone received 49 mln rubles ($672,800) in court fines in Russia.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.