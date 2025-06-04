03.06.2025, 16:14 5226

Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away

Renowned Kazakh graphic artist and caricaturist Ibragim Kubekov passed away on June 2. He was 68, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Culture and Information extended its condolences to the artist’s family and friends.

Today we say farewell to our another talented compatriot - artist and caricaturist Ibragim Kubekov. He left us an invaluable legacy - a world filled with meaning and good humour, created by his hands and inspiration. His light will never fade away, it will live in each line, each stroke and in the memory of all who knew and admired his works," the message of condolences reads.

 

03.06.2025, 11:21 4886

Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away

Kazakhstani writer, poet and journalist Adolf Artsishevskiy has passed away, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The press service of the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry confirmed the sad news in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Adolf Artsishevskiy was a prominent writer, poet, journalist, translator and public figure, whose talent and works left an indelible mark on culture of Kazakhstan, reads the statement. "His works full of sincerity and love for his country inspired many generations".

Offering its condolences to the family members and close ones, the ministry added that Adolf Artsishevskiy will be always remembered as the master of the word and a man with a big heart.
 

03.06.2025, 09:42 4576

Kazakhstan and China hold cultural exchange fair in Almaty

A cultural exchange fair showcasing the rich heritage of Kazakhstan and China was held in Almaty, giving visitors a unique opportunity to experience the vibrant traditions and cultural diversity of both nations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The event took place at Abai Square as part of a visit by a delegation from the Chinese city of Xi’an and the second Central Asia - China summit.

Visitors enjoyed a unique opportunity to experience the cultural heritage of Kazakhstan and China, with displays of traditional musical instruments, live music and dance performances as well as interactive zones for all ages.

Guests of the fair enjoyed Kazakh ethnic music, explored traditional attire, and sampled national cuisine. They also had a chance to learn about cultural traditions and take part in workshops hosted by local artisans.

The fair featured Chinese cultural exhibits, including museum and craft souvenirs, calligraphy, traditional painting as well as consultations with Chinese doctors. The tea ceremony, Hanfu costume show, and tasting of authentic Xi’an dishes captured special attention.

Thus, the fair brought together two distinct cultures and left visitors with vivid and memorable impressions.
 

02.06.2025, 19:08 13446

Almaty to host exhibition of masterpieces of National Museum of China

On June 5, Almaty-based State Museum of Arts named after Abylkhan Kasteyev will host an exhibition "Chinese Art of Ideas - Masterpieces from the National Museum of China," Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Culture and Information.

The exposition will feature around 50 pieces of paintings, graphics and sculpture, created by famous artists of China of the XX-XXI centuries.

In 2018, the Abylkhan Kasteyev Museum of Arts became a member of the International Alliance of Silk Road Museums and Galleries on the initiative of the National Museum of China. The goal is to unite efforts in cultural and artistic exchange between the participating countries.

The exhibition project "Chinese Art of Ideas - Masterpieces from the National Museum of China" is part of significant cultural exchange programs aimed at the promotion of national art.

For Kazakhstani amateurs of art, this is a great opportunity to delve into Chinese art, presented by the leading art museum of Beijing.
 

28.05.2025, 17:21 48086

Kazakhstan to launch direct flights from Astana to Milan

Kazakh Vice Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev highlighted key areas for transport cooperation between the two countries - focusing on openness, major investments, and a strong emphasis on logistics at the Kazakhstan-Italy Business Forum held in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He noted that Kazakhstan’s strategic location between Europe and Asia is one of its biggest strengths. The country is actively expanding its infrastructure and playing a key role in international initiatives, including the EU’s Middle Corridor project.

I believe this is the right moment to consider the corridor as a strong alternative for moving goods from China to Europe - with Kazakhstan playing a central role," said Talgat Lastayev.


He highlighted that substantial investments are being planned to help drive this initiative forward.

We’re looking at about $50 billion in investments across various transport sectors. We’re actively engaging Italian companies, encouraging them to bring their expertise, high standards, and advanced technologies. At the same time, we’re working to create a strong investment climate - through the Astana International Financial Centre and the development of special economic zones," Lastayev added.


The Vice Minister of Transport also highlighted the expansion of air travel between the two countries. A direct flight from Almaty to Milan is already in operation, and a new route from Astana to Milan will be launched soon.

We will do everything possible to strengthen the bond between our countries, boost tourism, and improve economic cooperation," he added.

 

23.05.2025, 19:01 94131

From Shymbulak to Oi-Qaragai: Almaty to create single tourist space

During his working trip to Almaty Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov familiarized himself with the city plans to develop central tourist zone, which includes Shymbulak, Oi-Qaragai, Pioneer, Kimasar and Butakovka, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Director General of France’s Stem International Vincent Tassarе made a presentation of the project highlighting that it aims at development of summer infrastructure - building bicycle and pedestrian routes, construction of active recreation facilities, glamping, ethnic-style hotels, and launch of eco-friendly transport.

The introduction of sustainable development standards, including the use of renewable energy sources and digital monitoring of environment is planned.

The central mountain cluster of Almaty includes two leading resort areas: Shymbulak and Oi-Qaragai. Both have already proved to be year-round resorts. The implementation of the project enabled to directly connect them with a cable way, cycling and pedestrian routes and electric shuttles. This will let create a single tourist space which will help increase average stay of foreign tourists and their spending," Vincent Tassar said.


One should note the importance of the winter proposal, which is expected to have big economic return - $334 dollars per person, according to the World Tourist Organization. The capacity is expected to rise from the current 6,000 to 24,000 per day in the future," the speaker noted.

 

22.05.2025, 21:16 103166

Uzbekistan to allow short-term entry for Kazakh nationals using ID cards

Images | Depositphotos
Uzbekistan plans to allow short-term entry for the nationals of Kazakhstan, Russia and Azerbaijan using ID cards, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Uzbek President’s decree.

As per the document signed on May 15 and aimed at sharp increase of foreign tourist flow, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev entrusts the Foreign Ministry with developing a proposition on initiating and completing talks on introduction of 30-day visa-free regime for the U.S. nationals and simplification of visa requirements for Uzbek nationals travelling to the U.S.

The Uzbek side also plans to permit short-term entry for the nationals of Kazakhstan, Russia and Azerbaijan using ID cards as well as the so called "kinder passports" for children aged under 16. The duration of stay in the country shall not exceed 30 days.
 

22.05.2025, 20:12 103506

WSIS Prizes 2025: Kazakhstan’s IT project ranks among Top 5 global initiatives

Kazakhstan’s digital project Situational-Analytical Complex (SAC) ranks among the Top 5 global initiatives of the World Summit on the Information Society Prizes (WSIS Prizes 2025) in The role of governments and all stakeholders in the promotion of ICTs for development​ nomination, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The contest is held by the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) with the support of the UN.

973 projects were submitted for the WSIS Prizes this year. A list of 360 nominated projects in 18 categories was announced by the expert group following the first round. The voting process will determine the top five projects in each category with the highest number of votes.

Initiatives from Uzbekistan, Rwanda, Mexico and the UAE are also among the Top 5 initiatives.

The SAC project is developed by the engineering and technical center of the Department of Presidential Affairs. It is an innovative digital platform for analysis, monitoring, and operational data management in the government sector.

The SAC is successfully applied at the Presidential Administration and the Department of Presidential Affairs.

The WSIS (World Summit on the Information Society) Prizes 2025 will be announced at the WSIS+20 High-Level Event in July 2025.
 

21.05.2025, 10:52 110661

Kazakhstan marks Culture and Art Workers’ Day with key milestones

Images | Astana Opera
Kazakh Culture and Information Minister Aida Balayeva extended her greetings on the occasion of the Culture and Art Workers’ Day the country marks on May 21, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The Kazakh minister said: "There are 7,600 culture facilities, providing up to 58,000 people with employment. Those include 3,890 libraries, 57 theaters, 231 archives, 275 museums, 2,994 cultural and leisure centers, 113 cinemas, 36 concert organizations and four circuses".

Kazakhstan inaugurated the Qazaq Culture information platform in Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, Spanish, Kazakh and Turkish, showcasing the country's rich and unique culture.

As part of Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to develop cultural facilities, nine republican facilities were granted the national status.

Kazakhstan for the first time unveiled its pavilion featuring the domestic works at the 60th edition of the Venice Art Biennale. Kazakhstan hosted the Kazakhstan: The Great Steppe Treasures exhibition at the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts in Paris, France, the Golden Man and the Great Steppe exhibition in Tianjin, China, while Da Vinci’s ‘The Beautiful Princess’ was displayed at the Kazakh National Museum.

Last year, the Culture Days of Kazakhstan took place in Tajikistan and Turkmenistan as well as the Culture Days of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and the Sakha Republic were held in Kazakhstan.

Balayeva noted: "255 Kazakhstani artists were the winners of international competitions in 17 countries".

Under the Kazakh and Chinese Presidents’ initiative announced at the SCO Summit, work is ongoing to create a Kazakh Culture Center in China.

The country marked 80 years since the Great Patriotic War with up to 2,000 festivities as well as launching the Batyrlarga tagzym online platform, publishing six books, photo albums, releasing 80 videos, 17 documentaries and TV series as well as Aliya feature film.

As part of the country’s digitalization efforts, 2 million 654 thousand documents or 10% of the total documents preserved at the National Archive Fund have been transformed into a digital format. Kazakhstan’s National E-Library, currently, offers access to 80,465 documents in 64 languages.

According to Balayeva, Kazakhstan is to hold celebrations to mark 30 years since the adoption of the Constitution, as well as birth anniversaries of the country’s key figures, including Abay, Shokan Ualikhanov, Mirzhakip Dulatov and Nurgisa Tlendiyev.

The country recently hosted the international symposium themed "The Legacy of Yasawi in the Dialogue of Times and Cultures: Humanistic Landmarks and Contemporary Challenges" in Turkistan. The National Museum of Kazakhstan hosts these days the 3rd International Museum Congress, launching the Virtual Network of Museums of Kazakhstan portal with 3D models of unique cultural facilities.

Kazakhstan is set to host Culture Days and exhibitions in China’s Shandong province, Uzbekistan, France, Armenia, Qatar and Vietnam.

Of the country’s 16 films shot with state support last year, seven received 34 international awards. The market share for Kazakhstani domestic films stood at 22.97% and the films in the Kazakh language at 19.76%.

The Kazakh culture minister highlighted: "There are over 25,000 historic and cultural heritage sites in Kazakhstan. Of these, 265 are of republican significance, and 12,000 are of local significance".

In 2024, the Betashar, a Kazakh traditional wedding ritual, was added to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Moreover, the Underground Mosques of Mangistau and the Silk Roads: Fergana-Syrdarya Corridor were confirmed in the running for a UNESCO’s World Heritage status.

The country also eyes establishment of a unified digital platform of historic and cultural heritage of the Central Asian countries as well as a restoration center in Astana.
 

