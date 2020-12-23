Fines for failure of waste processing to increase by 10 times in Kazakhstan

Fines for the failure to pocess waists will be increased by 10 times in Kazakhstan, said Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources.

According to the regulations of the new environmental code, the fine for non-processing of waste will be increased by 10 times," Mirzagaliyev said.

He pointed out that the regulation also applies to medical waste.

Disposal of medical waste has become very relevant this year. This process is in the authority of the Ministry of Health. Clinics, hospitals will be responsible for the failure of wastes recycling. This activity must be licensed, " he said.













