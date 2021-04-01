Five regions are in red zone in Kazakhstan

Another region has entered the 'red' zone for the epidemiological situation of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.

According to the matrix for assessing the epidemiological situation in the regions presented on Wednesday, the Aktobe region has joined Nur-Sultan, Almaty, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions in the 'red' zone.

The Almaty and Karaganda regions are in the 'yellow' zone.

All other regions are in the 'green' zone, where the situation is assessed as stable.













