Five sectors of Arys fully restored

7,059 houses and apartment blocks have been restored in Arys to date.

Works have been fully completed in the sectors being restored by Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Turkestan, and North Kazakhstan regions. Pavlodar, Mangistau, Aktobe, and Akmola regions completed the restoration works by 99%, the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development says.

More than 5,000 workers are involved in construction in total.

Exterior finishing works are underway at 698 sites. 41 houses were built from scratch.

Almost 2,000 workers are involved in restoration of social facilities. 50 educational facilities, 4 hospitals and 2 sports schools have already been commissioned. 316 commercial facilities have been repaired.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.