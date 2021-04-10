Foreigners to pay tourist fee in Kazakhstan

At a meeting of the Senate, Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova presented the draft law "On amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on tourism activities", the press service of the Ministry of Culture said.



"The main novelties of the bill are the introduction of the concept of a priority tourist territory (PTT) and a tourist contribution from foreigners, improving the regulatory policy in the field of tourism, bringing the rules for splitting the license for tour operator activities into sub-types in the field of outbound tourism, inbound and domestic tourism, regulation of preventive control without visiting", the Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova, presenting the bill said.



It should be noted that the priority tourist territory is created in order to concentrate resources in the most promising points of tourism development.



Also, in this territory there will be special privileges for investors and stimulation of recreation of Kazakhstanis inside the country: a lower threshold for priority investment projects, a higher threshold for the cost of a project when reimbursing the investor's costs.



As for the introduction of a tourist fee from foreigners, Aktoty Raimkulova noted that the rate of the tourist fee will be approved by the maslikhat, and the payment procedure - by the Government.



"According to our calculations, the introduction of these measures will attract 135 billion tenge into the economy in the form of additional budget revenues, create more than 170 thousand jobs and implement at least 1,000 projects," Raimkulova said.



According to her, the adopted norms will contribute to bringing the industry's share in GDP to 8%, or up to 9.3 trillion tenge.



The Senate of Parliament passed the law.



Source: Kazpravda.kz





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.