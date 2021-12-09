Frost up to -35 expected in Kazakhstan

Specialists of the RSE "Kazhydromet" provided a weather forecast for the republic for the next three days, December 9-11, Kazpravda.kz reports.
According to the meteorological service, on December 9, most of the country's territory will be under the influence of an extensive anticyclone; the weather will remain without precipitation, and a further decrease in air temperature at night in the north, east and center of Kazakhstan is expected to -20..-25, in some places -30, on December 10 in the north-east of the East Kazakhstan region down to -35.
At the same time, a cyclone from the Black Sea areas will begin to influence the western regions of the country, which in the next two days will move eastward to the rest of the republic, causing precipitation (rain, snow), ice, and increased wind of 15-25 m / s, in the northern regions with a blowing snowstorm, as well as a gradual increase in air temperature at night on December 11 in the northern part of the republic to -5..-10, in some places -15..-20, in the north-east of the East Kazakhstan region to -25", said in the message.
