Система Orphus

Frost up to -35 expected in Kazakhstan

08.12.2021, 18:22 22114
Specialists of the RSE "Kazhydromet" provided a weather forecast for the republic for the next three days, December 9-11, Kazpravda.kz reports.
 
According to the meteorological service, on December 9, most of the country's territory will be under the influence of an extensive anticyclone; the weather will remain without precipitation, and a further decrease in air temperature at night in the north, east and center of Kazakhstan is expected to -20..-25, in some places -30, on December 10 in the north-east of the East Kazakhstan region down to -35.
 

At the same time, a cyclone from the Black Sea areas will begin to influence the western regions of the country, which in the next two days will move eastward to the rest of the republic, causing precipitation (rain, snow), ice, and increased wind of 15-25 m / s, in the northern regions with a blowing snowstorm, as well as a gradual increase in air temperature at night on December 11 in the northern part of the republic to -5..-10, in some places -15..-20, in the north-east of the East Kazakhstan region to -25", said in the message.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Comments

relevant news

Health Minister said whether border with Russia be closed due to omicron strain

08.12.2021, 13:42 21196
Health Minister said whether border with Russia be closed due to omicron strain
Images | ru.egemen.kz
Health Minister Aleksey Tsoi, answering journalists' questions in the Majilis, said that the question of closing the border with Russia in connection with the omicron coronavirus strain is not actual, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

“This is an isolated case, we are now monitoring how the omicron is spreading among colleagues. Similar strains that exist are spreading all over the world. We need to monitor it. If this is a mass spreading, if we see that this strain is widespread within the country, of course, appropriate measures will be taken,” he said.

In general, the minister noted the improvement in the situation with the spread of COVID-19.

“The situation is improving. We can see the number of patients - over the past month, it has almost halved, the number of incoming calls to the ambulance also halved. The number of patients in hospitals is decreasing, we see it. The percentage of vaccinations is increasing, it is all interconnected. The main peaks were in August, now it is already going down,” he said.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan adds 632 new daily cases of COVID-19

06.12.2021, 16:46 95392
Kazakhstan adds 632 new daily cases of COVID-19
Kazakhstan has reported 632 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection.
 
Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region have seen the highest triple-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases – 102 and 101, respectively. Pavlodar region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 77, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
 
Kostanay region has reported 71 daily coronavirus cases, Akmola region – 69, North Kazakhstan region – 68, Almaty city – 66, East Kazakhstan region – 16, West Kazakhstan region – 16, and Almaty region – 12.
 
Nine more infections have been logged in Atyrau region, eight in Zhambyl region, seven in Turkestan region, six in Aktobe region, and four in Kyzylorda region.
 
The country has so far reported 975,782 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

8.1mln people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

As of December 6, 8,182,339 people have been given two components of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

The first component of vaccines against COVID-19 has so far been given to 8,783,874 in the country.

Notably, the country has logged 632 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.

Not a single Kazakhstan region remains in 'red' zone

A matrix of the epidemiological situation on coronavirus in Kazakhstan as of December 6 is presented, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the IDC on COVID-19 Nonproliferation.

The 'yellow' zone includes: Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

The 'green' zone: Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan regions.

According to the matrix, Kazakhstan is in the green zone for coronavirus.


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Frosts expected in Kazakhstan

06.12.2021, 14:25 82567
Frosts expected in Kazakhstan
Specialists of RSE "Kazhydromet" provided a weather forecast for the republic for the next three days, December 7-9.

In the coming days, residents of northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan will feel the real winter. A cold anticyclone from the Atlantic is rapidly moving behind the warm southern cyclone. Fueled by cold air masses, it will bring an end to precipitation and a sharp drop in air temperature," the statement said.


According to the meteorological service, on December 7-8 at night in the north and east of the country, the thermometer will drop to -22..-30, Kazpravda.kz reports.

But the southern regions of the republic will remain under the protection of warm air masses from the regions of Iran, and a significant cooling is not expected here.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read