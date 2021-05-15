Green status will be assigned to vaccinated Kazakhstanis in the Ashyq project

The status of vaccinated citizens in the Ashyq application will be displayed in green, said Zhanar Urazalina, head of the Department of Sanitary and Epidemiological Control on Transport.

People with green status (when receiving both components of the vaccine) will have free access. This passenger can freely fly from abroad, cross our border without providing PCR. It is planned that the green status will be valid for about a year, "Urazalina said.

She also noted that the vaccination passport will be integrated. Currently, technical work is underway.

According to the ministry, the vaccination passport will be integrated by July 1.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.