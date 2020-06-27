Information Minister congratulates mass media workers on professional holiday

Aida Balayeva, Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has congratulated mass media workers on their professional day

In her congratulatory speech during a solemn meeting dated to the Press and Mass Media Workers' Day, Minister Balayeva pointed out that journalists have always enjoyed confidence of the people they help us be well-informed.

Media professionals help change lives as well as give people hope through addressing systemic issues," Balayeva said.

Referring to the difficult COVID-19 situation in the country, Aida Balayeva added that in the past months media workers had been working in hotspots to perform their professional duty - to provide objective information and confidence in the future.

According to her, Kazakhstani mass media is rapidly gaining ground taking full advantage of new information technologies.





