This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh air carriers suspend flights to Dubai and Doha due to the Middle East conflict
relevant news
Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana
Drones are becoming an essential part of our country’s digital infrastructure. They play a vital role in ensuring the safety of citizens and society as a whole. Currently, drones are used to monitor natural events and maintain public order. Kazakhtelecom is actively working on projects to integrate drones into urban video surveillance and forest monitoring systems, allowing for early fire detection through digital technology. The potential applications for drones across different sectors will continue to expand," said Kazakhtelecom Chairman Bagdat Mussin.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Telegram received membership status at Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub
Today, Telegram is one of the five most downloaded applications in the world and has more than a billion active users per month. It is an independent technology platform focused on speed, scalability, stability and data protection," the organization’s website reads.
In 2024, the internal currency Telegram Stars was launched, which application developers can convert into Toncoin. The platform consistently follows the principles of digital security: no personal data is required during registration, the source code is open, and encryption protocols are available for audit," the hub said.
Joining the Astana Hub ecosystem opens up new opportunities for Telegram for joint projects, exchange of experience and development of digital products in both the domestic and global markets," Astana Hub noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kyrgyzstan to launch Almaty-Issyk Kul flights
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan to vaccinate boys against HPV since 2026
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Air Astana unveils Middle East flights status for June 25
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara to join world’s top male chess players at Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour 2025
A 21-year-old girl receives an invitation for the closed men's super-tournament with the participation of Carlsen, Caruana, Nakamura and other top chess players of the world? Sounds like an unrealistic dream…, wrote Bibisara on her Facebook account.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
MFA advices Kazakhstanis to reconsider travel plans to Middle East
Amid rapidly deteriorating military-political situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan strongly advices nationals of Kazakhstan to reconsider their travel plans to the Middle East countries. A comprehensive assessment of the situation and potential risks is underway; coordination activities are being carried out with government agencies and foreign partners concerned, reads the statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Nvidia-powered supercomputer to be installed in Almaty
Our Nvidia H200-based supercomputer has already arrived in the country. We’ll begin installation at the Kazakhtelecom data center in Almaty very soon. It should be up and running in about 10 days. No exaggeration - this is a powerhouse: 6.7 million CUDA cores, 1,600 petaflops, and dozens of terabytes of GPU memory," Bagdat Mussin posted on Instagram.
- simulating man-made disasters and risks well before they happen
- forecasting urban traffic patterns years ahead
- helping doctors diagnose diseases faster by analyzing large datasets
- training large language models that understand the Kazakh language, culture, history, and contemporary context
- independently launching AI products without relying on foreign servers.
Kazakhtelecom has become the first official partner of tech giant Nvidia in Central Asia," Bagdat Mussin added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
27.06.2025, 11:03Kazakhstan and Mongolia Aim to Strengthen Transport and Logistics Cooperation 27.06.2025, 16:212576Drone-based Sergek system introduced in Astana 27.06.2025, 19:052436Indian MSN Group to Build a Pharmaceutical Plant in Almaty Region 27.06.2025, 20:142431Kazakhstan completes evacuation of its nationals from Middle East 27.06.2025, 18:092411President Tokayev takes part in expanded meeting of SEEC in Minsk 24.06.2025, 20:3154066Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives Supreme Court Chairman Aslambek Mergaliyev 24.06.2025, 19:3453101Media serve as a link between authorities and public - President Tokayev 24.06.2025, 18:4351571Both state and journalists work for the good of the country, President says 23.06.2025, 13:0345786Kazakhstan wins first-ever gold at Asian U21 Beach Volleyball Championships 23.06.2025, 10:0845556Kazakhstan claims historic gold at Rhythmic Gymnastics Junior World Championships 03.06.2025, 16:14222411Famous Kazakh artist Ibragim Kubekov passed away 04.06.2025, 19:11213151Record-breaking magnetic storm hit Earth for 66 hours 04.06.2025, 18:13211781UN General Assembly proclaims July 11 as World Horse Day 05.06.2025, 17:58208216Fly Arystan launches seasonal Almaty-Manama flights 03.06.2025, 11:21198681Kazakhstani writer Adolf Artsishevskiy passes away