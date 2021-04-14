President congratulates Kazakhstanis on Ramadan

picture: fototelegraf.ru

Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the holy month of Ramadan, the presidential press office said.

Expending his whole-heartedly congratulations on the holy month of Ramadan, the Kazakh President noted that the month is a period of spiritual renewal and purification for Muslims.

Oraza fasting calls for mutual respect and mercy, as well as forgiveness and kindness. People give a helping hand to the needy, donate, and do good," the letter of congratulations reads.

He added that the long-standing spiritual values of Islam, its constructive potential contribute to the strengthening of the unity and solidarity of our society.

The President pointed out that this year the month of Ramadan will be held in difficult circumstances, noting that the measures are in place to curb the COVID-19 pandemic and calling for Muslims of the country to observe the safety rules and follow the recommendations of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan.

He expressed his confidence that the challenge will be over once the people are united and highly responsible.





