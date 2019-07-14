Kazakh President picks up challenge from 9-year-old schoolgirl

9-year-old student of a Lyceum recited an excerpt from the poem "Lyailim-Shyraq" by great Kazakh poet Abai Qunanbaiuly and passed the challenge to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Having read out an excerpt from Abai's work ‘Lyailim-Shyraq', our little compatriot nominated for the challenge dedicated to the 175th Birth Anniversary of the great poet. I have gladly taken up this challenge. Thanks to Abai, the world knows our country. On May 30 of this year, I signed the decree to celebrate the 175th Birth Anniversary of Abai Qunanbaiuly. Abai's legacy is our priceless treasure!" Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Instagram.

Presidential Spokesman Berik Uali wrote on Facebook that the Head of State picked up the challenge by reciting an excerpt from the poem "Ghylym Tappai Maqtanba" ("Having No Knowledge Gives No Right to Boast") that calls young people for pursuing science, education, and achieving goals. After that, he passed this challenge to Minister of Science and Education Askhat Aimagambetov, Minister of Culture and Sport Aktoty Raiymkulova, and world-famous talented singer Dimash Kudaibergen.

