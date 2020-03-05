Система Orphus

Kazakh Senator suggests launching agrarian TV channel

28.02.2020, 18:48 1162
Kazakh Senate deputy Duissengazy Mussin suggested launching a specialized channel for farmers.
 
According to him, the key problem of rural development is a lack of information.
 

Farmers should be aware of advanced technologies, measures of state support, legislation amendments, marketing," the deputy told parliamentary hearings on the agro-industrial complex development.

 

It is crucial to promote the industry, promulgate science, advanced experience and know-how. To this end it is essential to build a specialized TV channel for farmers," he resumed.

 
 
