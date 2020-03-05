Kazakh Senator suggests launching agrarian TV channel

Kazakh Senate deputy Duissengazy Mussin suggested launching a specialized channel for farmers.
According to him, the key problem of rural development is a lack of information.
Farmers should be aware of advanced technologies, measures of state support, legislation amendments, marketing," the deputy told parliamentary hearings on the agro-industrial complex development.
It is crucial to promote the industry, promulgate science, advanced experience and know-how. To this end it is essential to build a specialized TV channel for farmers," he resumed.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.