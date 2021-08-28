Kazakhstan chief sanitary doctor signs new order

The chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan, Yerlan Kiyasov, signed a new order to ease quarantine restrictions in the country. It allows SMEs to work on weekends in all cities, except Almaty.

From August 28, work is allowed, with the exception of Almaty:

- for business facilities on weekends participating in the Ashyq project, until 00.00;

- the leaders of the Ashyq project are allowed to work until 02.00, in the presence of a green status (vaccination, PCR test with a negative result no more than 7 days from the moment of sampling, persons with permanent medical contraindications who have recovered within the last three months) among the employees and visitors;

- Public transport is allowed on Saturdays.

From August 30, the working hours on weekdays of all business facilities participating in the Ashyq project are extended, from 22.00 to 00.00. Leaders of the Ashyq project can work on weekdays from 00.00 to 02.00, with the exception of Almaty.

With stabilization of the epidemiological situation in Almaty, quarantine measures may be weakened from 4 to 6 September.

Restrictions on weekends remain in the regions that are in the dark red zone.





