Kazakhstan may reduce flights to Turkey

Kazakhstan is considering the possibility of reducing the number of flights to Turkey, Aizhan Yesmagambetova, chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, said.

The epidemiological situation in Turkey is complicated. More than 50 000 coronavirus cases are daily registered in the country. If we compare the daily figures with Kazakhstan, this is almost 5.5 times more. Therefore, the interdepartmental commission proposed to reduce the number of flights with Turkey, " the speaker said.





As earlier reported, Russia imposed restrictions on regular and chartered air service with Turkey for a period from April 15 to June 1 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus infection, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday.





We have taken a decision to restrict regular and chartered air service from Russian international airports to Turkish airports and back from April 15 to June 1, except flights necessary for the participation of Concern Titan-2 Joint-Stock Company in the construction of a nuclear power plant <…>, bringing Russian nationals vacationing in Turkey home," she said, adding that two flights, from Moscow to Istanbul and from Istanbul to Moscow would only be allowed per week on a reciprocal basis.





Apart from that, Russia suspends air service with Tanzania from April 15 to June 1. "Based on the analysis of the epidemiological data, we have decided to suspend air service with Tanzania <…> from April 15 to June 1," the deputy prime minister said.





Air service with Tanzania and Turkey will be resumed when the coronavirus situation in these countries stabilizes, according to Tatiana Golikova. "I would like to stress that we will keep a close eye on the situation. And if the situation in Turkey and Tanzania stabilizes, we will keep our nationals duly informed so that they could buy travel packages to these countries," she said.





According to the latest statistics, around 136.1 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 2.9 million deaths have been reported.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.