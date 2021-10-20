Kazakhstan observes a 5.6-time decline in rate of death from TB

In Kazakhstan, the rate of death from TB has declined by 5.6 times over 10 years, and TB incidence - by 2.4 times, Kazakh Vice Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoi told during his speech at the sectoral session 'Elimination of poverty, Gender equality, Ensuring healthy lives, Education' as part of the 8th Civic Forum, press service of the Ministry of Healthcare reports.





Alexey Tsoi noted that the achievement of sustainable development goals: to put an end to the HIV and TB pandemic, to decrease the maternity, infant mortality rates, to reduce premature mortality from non-communicable diseases by one third by prevention and treatment, to reduce the number of deaths and injuries in the aftermath of traffic accidents.





So in order to improve the epidemiological situation on tuberculosis, a comprehensive plan to fight TB in Kazakhstan for 2014-20 was adopted. The significant decrease in all the epidemiological indicators on TB was reached due to political commitment at all levels, and the implementation of new methods to detect, diagnose and treat TB, the active cooperation with the international partners (WHO, the Global Fund, USAID, Harvard Medical School, HOPE project, KNCV and so on).





According to a Strategy for integrated control over tuberculosis, the prevention of the disease is a priority for the anti-TB services, as well as its timely detection and outpatient treatment. While treating socially vulnerable groups of people (homeless people, those released from detention, migrants), NGOs and social services, that help in finding jobs, recovering documents, providing psychological aid, are actively engaged in order to prevent treatment interruptions.





Over the last 10 years, the TB incidence rate has decreased by 2.4 times (from 125.5 in 2008 to 52.2 per 100 thousand population in 2017), the rate of death from TB - by 5.6 times (from 16.9 in 2008 to 3.0 in 2017), the incidence rate among children has declined twice (from 26.0 in 2008 to 13.3 in 2017). The number of TB patients fell by twice - from 31 779 in 2008 to 16261 in 2017. The expected result of TB incidence is 45.0 per 100 thousand population by 2030.





In addition, the Vice Minister noted that 5 key chronicle non-communicable diseases such as circulatory system diseases, respiratory diseases, malignant neoplasm, injury and poisoning and diseases of the digestive system account for 67% of causes of death. So the prevention of these diseases come into focus. In order to maintain and improve the health of the population, the Ministry implements an action plan to manage the public health for 2018-21.





The plan's measures are aimed at improving the legal base, developing inter-sectoral interaction, protecting and strengthening the health of children, preventing diseases, strengthening measures on healthy diets, increasing the level of awareness among the population. The screening program is carried out to detect diseases in its early stage. This year, the program of screening has been revised, the frequency has been raised, and the age groups subject to screening have been extended," said Tsoi.







