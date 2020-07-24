Kazakhstan reports 3,327 pneumonia deaths since beginning of 2020

Kazakhstan has seen 234,187 pneumonia cases registered between January 1 and July 15 this year.





The total pneumonia cases have risen by 3.3fold or 70,926 cases compared to a given period of last year, Health Minister Alexei Tsoi told an online briefing on Friday.





According to the minister, the figure includes all forms of pneumonia, including bacterial pneumonia caused by different pathogens such as staphylococci, streptococci, pneumococci as well as other bacteria, and pneumonia caused by viruses with specific pathogens. The latter include adenoviral pneumonia, rhinovirus and many others, including pneumonia caused by coronavirus.





The minister said the number of deaths from pneumonia had remained slightly the same and had grown by late June.





3,327 pneumonia deaths have been recorded in Kazakhstan from January 1 through July 15 compared to 1,896 last year.





Pneumonia patients are said to receive out-patient and hospital treatment.













