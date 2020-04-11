Kazakhstan reports 6th Covid-19 death

A person has died of coronavirus in Shymkent today, coronavirus 2020 reports.

The patient was born in 1964. This is the first lethal Covid-19 case in Shymkent city.

Previously coronavirus patients died in the city of Nur-Sultan (1) and in Akmola (2), Karaganda (1), and Turkestan (1) regions.

There are 551 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including 219 cases - in Nur-Sultan, 110 cases - in Almaty city, 27 cases - in Karaganda region, 22 cases - in Atyrau region, 20 cases - in Akmola region, 28 cases - in Zhambyl region, 13 cases - in Shymkent city, 5 cases - in East Kazakhstan region, 10 cases - in Almaty region, 10 cases - in Aktobe region, 25 cases - in North Kazakhstan region, 1 case - in Pavlodar region, 3 cases -in Mangistau region, 30 cases - in Kyzylorda region, 2 cases - in West Kazakhstan region, 25 cases -in Turkestan region, and 1 case - in Kostanay region. 36 coronavirus patients were released countrywide after full recovery.





