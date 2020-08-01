Kazakhstan reports over 200 new COVID-19 deaths, total at 793

Kazakhstan has recorded 208 coronavirus-related deaths from 20 till 26 July.
Karaganda region and Almaty city have added the largest number of COVID-19 deaths 56 and 38, respectively. 7 COVID-19 deaths have been registered in Akmola region, 10 in Almaty region, 4 in Atyrau region, 12 in West Kazakhstan region, 23 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Aktobe region, 28 in Zhambyl region, 3 in Kostanay region, 8 in Mangistau region, 6 in North Kazakhstan region, 2 in Turkestan region, and 10 in Nur-Sultan city, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kazakhstan to 793.
In total, Kazakhstan has detected 84,648 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 54,404 people have beat the virus.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.