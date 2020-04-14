Kazakhstan's coronavirus cases climb to 979

As of 14:30 pm, there are 979 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, including 257 cases - in Nur-Sultan, 172 cases - in Almaty city, 48 cases - in Karaganda region, 71 cases - in Akmola region, 59 cases - in Atyrau region, 46 cases - in Zhambyl region, 38 cases - in Shymkent city, 8 cases - in East Kazakhstan region, 21 cases - in Almaty region, 11 cases - in Aktobe region, 26 cases - in North Kazakhstan region, 10 cases - in Pavlodar region, 10 cases - in Mangistau region, 119 cases - in Kyzylorda region, 9 cases - in West Kazakhstan region, 43 cases - in Turkestan region, and 3 cases - in Kostanay region.

28 patients fully recovered today from coronavirus infection bringing the country's total recoveries to 138.

The total number of lethal cases has reached 12 countrywide, including 1 death in Nur-Sultan city, 2 deaths in Almaty city, 1 death in Shymkent city, 4 deaths in Akmola region, 1 death in East Kazakhstan region, 1 death in Karaganda region, 1 death in Pavlodar region, and 1 death in Turkestan region.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.