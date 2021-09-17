Kazakhstan’s Kolsai kolderi National Park declared UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

Images | open sources

The State National Natural Park Kolsai kolderi has been included into the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves. Such a decision was made at the 33rd session of the International Coordinating Council of the UNESCO Programme "Human and Biosphere", the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan said.

There are 13 biosphere reserves recognized as part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves in Kazakhstan – significantly more than in any Central Asian country, which demonstrates the attention of the world community to preserving biodiversity of Kazakhstan for next generations.













