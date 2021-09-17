Kazakhstan’s Kolsai kolderi National Park declared UNESCO Biosphere Reserve

Images | open sources
There are 13 biosphere reserves recognized as part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves in Kazakhstan – significantly more than in any Central Asian country, which demonstrates the attention of the world community to preserving biodiversity of Kazakhstan for next generations.
