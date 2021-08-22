Kazakhstani stuntmen starred in a film with Samuel L. Jackson

The stuntmen of the Nomad Stunts group starred in a film with the famous Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson.





“Nomad Stunts starred in a film with Samuel L. Jackson. The Hollywood film Killer's Code, starring Samuel L. Jackson, Maggie Q and Michael Keaton, is out today. The film also features Kazakh stuntmen from the Nomad Stunts group,” Nomad Stunts's Instagram account says.





A total of 10 stuntmen from Nomad Stunts took part in the project. They were not only involved in the action, but also dubbed the characters, and in addition, participated as actors in episodic scenes.





The film was directed by Martin Campbell, known for his work on the films Casino Royale, The Mask of Zorro, Foreigner.





Nomad Stunts is an international group of professional stuntmen, which was organized in 2000 by the stunt director, Honored Worker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhaidarbek Kunguzhinov.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.