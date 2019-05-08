Kossanov registered as presidential candidate

The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has registered Amirzhan Kossanov as a candidate for the snap presidential elections of Kazakhstan set to be held on June 9, 2019.

The Ult tagdyry (Destiny of the Nation) Unified National and Patriotic Movement nominated Amirzhan Kossanov as its candidate for presidency.

According to the protocols, 131,189 signatures were collected in 14 regions of Kazakhstan in support of the candidate.

