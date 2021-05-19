Legality of weapons and ammunition sale and storage to be checked in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan will check legality of the sale and storage of weapons and ammunition of individuals and legal entities, the spokesman of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Nurdilda Oraz informed.

As part of the Karau preventive action, which began today, a check will be carried out for the legality of the sale of weapons and ammunition, conditions for their safe storage in weapon stores, as well as legal entities and individuals who own firearms," Nurdilda Oraz said.

He noted that Internet space will be constantly monitored to identify and respond to the facts of propaganda of cruelty and violence, including in youth forums and publics.













