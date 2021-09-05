Mets issue storm alert for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

Images | open sources

The National Met Office Kazhydromet has put seven regions of Kazakhstan on storm alert.





West Kazakhstan region is to brace for thunderstorm, squall, and hail in the north on September 4. 15-20mps southwesterly, westerly wind reaching up to 23mps is predicted in the west, center, and east of the region. Uralsk city is to see thunderstorm, squall, hail as well as southwesterly, westerly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during the day.





Thunderstorm is to hit the west and northwest of Mangistau region at night. Wind blowing northwestward at 17-22mps at night and 15-20mps in the north at daytime is predicted. Aktau city is to see thunderstorm at night as well as northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 17-22mps at night.





Aktobe region is to brace for thunderstorm in the larger part as well as in the north, northeast during the day on September 4. The region is also to see southerly, southwesterly wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23mps in the west and northwest at night and in most parts during the day.





Thunderstorm as well as southerly, southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps are to batter Aktobe city on September 4.





Akmola region’s southwest and north are to brace for southeasterly, southerly wind gusting up to 15-20mps.





Southeasterly wind at 15-22mps is expected in the west and north of North Kazakhstan region during the day on September 4. Petropavlovsk city is to brace for southeasterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps at daytime.





Karaganda region is to brace for 15-20mps southeasterly wind with dusts of up to 15-20mps in the west at daytime on September 4. High fire hazard is to persist in the southwest. Zhezkazgan city is to expect southeasterly wind reaching up to 18mps during the day.













