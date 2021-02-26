Ministry of Health: Mass vaccination against coronavirus will begin at the end of April

Mass vaccination against coronavirus will begin at the end of April, said Yerlan Kiyasov, chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan.

The campaign has already started. At the moment, the vulnerable groups are being vaccinated. We expect that by April there will be a monthly increase in production. The vaccine production will be increased to 160 thousand doses per month in March, in April - already up to 600 thousand doses. After completion of the vulnerable population groups, we think that by the end of April those who wish to be vaccinated will be able to use the available vaccine on the market, "he said.

In his words, the vaccination of teachers and law enforcement officers will start in March.









