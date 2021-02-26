More than T7 billion paid to depositors of AsiaCredit Bank in a day from insurance fund

The Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund has paid T7.06 billion or 37% of the total volume of liabilities to AsiaCredit Bank depositors within a day, the fund's press service reported.

As of February 25, 2021, the fund through the agent bank paid out about T7.06 billion, which is 37% of the total amount of liabilities to the bank's depositors," the statement said on Thursday.

As it was reported, the license was withdrawn from AsiaCredit Bank on February 12 for violation of prudential norms and ignorance of recommendations the surveillance agency.













