New television and radio complex "Kazmedia ortalagy" opened in Astana

Almaty. August 20. Kazakhstan Today - Television and radio complex "Kazmedia ortalygy" has opened in Astana. It will become the main technological platform for the television channels of Kazakhstan for production of high quality media content, Kazakhstan Today reports.



According to the Prime Minister's official website, the media center includes 2 panoramic studios located on the 22nd floor for making programs with the city view, 2 conference-halls for organization of press conferences with the system of simultaneous interpretation, 2 news rooms each for 200 working places for timely work of journalists.



TV channels can use modern recording studios, production complex for television programs and news, studio-production complex for shooting TV series extending to two pavilions with the total area of 900 meters each, civic center with the system of simultaneous interpretation, complex of round-the-clock radio broadcasts and audio content, satellite teleport.



"Khabar", "Caspionet", "Balapan", "Kazakhstan", "Interstate TV-Radio Company MIR", "Madiniet" channels as well "ORTEurasia" channel, "Shalkar" and "Astana" radios are located now in the new television and radio complex. Besides, editorial offices of "Bilim" and "Khabar-24" channels will be working in the new center.



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.