Nine multi-apartment residential complexes in Karaganda were built without permission, developers were sued

Nine multi-apartment residential complexes in Karaganda were built without permission, the developers were sued.

Phase two of COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine trials yet to begin — official

Images | RDIF and Gamaleya Center/TASS The anti-coronavirus vaccine in the form of a nasal spray, developed by Russia’s Gamaleya Center, is yet to begin phase two of its clinical trials due to lack of financing, the center’s director Alexander Gintsburg told TASS. The trials have been permitted, but they are yet to begin," Gintsburg said, citing insufficient financing as a reason. On October 13, it was reported that the Russian Health Ministry has issued a permit to the Gamaleya Center to conduct Phase Two clinical trials of a vaccine against coronavirus in the nasal spray form, according to information in the appropriate registry. The statement specifies that the Gam-COVID-Vac (Sputnik V) preparation will be tested on the base of the Eco-Safety scientific research center in St. Petersburg with 500 adult volunteers participating. The permit was issued on October 12 and is effective until December 31, 2023, according to the registry. At the end of August, Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center Alexander Gintsburg told TASS that the trials of the nasal vaccine which consists of Sputnik V’s second component may start at the end of 2021 - early 2022, while the certification of the spray is expected in 2022.

Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft lands in Kazakhstan

The reentry module of Russia’s Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, carrying cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko, landed in Kazakhstan on Sunday, according to a live broadcast by Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos.



Rescuers helped the crew members out. The actress and the film director arrived to the ISS on October 5 and spent 12 days in orbit. Novitsky’s space mission began on April 9.

Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said in a Channel One broadcast that Novitsky, who spent more time in orbit than other returning crew members, was in acceptable condition.

He is feeling quite well for such a lengthy spaceflight. His condition is normal. He asked for some birch sap and got it," Rogozin said.

According to the Roscosmos chief, Novitsky has already been examined by doctors.

His rehabilitation will be lengthy, compared to those who spent 12 days in space," he added.

The Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft with Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko on board undocked from the ISS at 4:14 Moscow time on Sunday. The descent module touched the ground in Kazakhstan at 07:35 Moscow time.

Peresild and Shipenko were shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The film is a joint project of Roscosmos, Russia’s Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie.

Overall, about 35-40 minutes of the film’s screen time were to be filmed in the orbit.

