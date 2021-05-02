Nur-Sultan will be home to new monument honoring famous singer Batyrkhan Shukenov

photo: theopenasia.net

A monument in honour of the famous Kazakh singer Batyrkhan Shukenov will be installed in Nur-Sultan, the city administration informed.

A monument to the talented singer and composer Batyrkhan Shukenov will be installed in Nur-Sultan. The capital's akimat announced a contest or the best sketch-idea of the monument," the message says.

The monument is planned to be installed in the city park. As specified by the city authorities, the project will be carried out at the expense of sponsorship funds.

Famous Kazakh singer Batyrkhan Shukenov passed away in 2015 at the age of 52.













