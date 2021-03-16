Nursultan Nazarbayev offers condolences over air crash

First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to the family members and relatives of those killed in the crash of the military plane AH-26, the Elbasy’s official website reads.
The Elbasy wished those injured sooner recovery.
As earlier reported, the military plane AH-26 en route Nur-Sultan –Almaty made an emergency landing today at 05:22 p.m. at the Almaty airport killing four. Two more are at the intensive care unit. The Head of State assigned to find out the cause of the air crash.
Source: Kazinform News Agency
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.