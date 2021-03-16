Система Orphus

Nursultan Nazarbayev offers condolences over air crash

13.03.2021 5347
First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to the family members and relatives of those killed in the crash of the military plane AH-26, the Elbasy’s official website reads.

The Elbasy wished those injured sooner recovery.

As earlier reported, the military plane AH-26 en route Nur-Sultan –Almaty made an emergency landing today at 05:22 p.m. at the Almaty airport killing four. Two more are at the intensive care unit. The Head of State assigned to find out the cause of the air crash.



 
