Nursultan Nazarbayev offers condolences over air crash

First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed condolences to the family members and relatives of those killed in the crash of the military plane AH-26, the Elbasy’s official website reads.





The Elbasy wished those injured sooner recovery.

















