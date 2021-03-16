Four killed, two injured: military plane crashed near Almaty

picture: inform.kz

An airplane crashed Saturday evening near an airport in Almaty city.

The video of the plane crash became viral on social media. The AN-26 plane en route Nur-Sultan-Almaty crashed while it was attempting to land at the airport in Almaty city. It happened at around 17:20 pm Almaty time. Rescuers and emergency services were dispatched to the scene immediately.

According to the preliminary data, it was a military plane. Four people reportedly died and two more were injured in the plane crash. Those injured were rushed to the regional hospital, the Almaty public healthcare department confirmed.

4 reportedly died in AN-26 plane crash in Almaty city

Rescuers are working at the scene of a military plane crash in Almaty city, the press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan said.

The AN-26 military plane en route Nur-Sultan-Almaty reportedly crashed while it was attempting to land at the airport in Almaty city at 17:22 pm local time.

Rescuers and fire crews are working at the scene. The plane did catch fire and several fire departments put it out.

Several teams of paramedics of the Almaty Public Healthcare Department are working at the scene as well.

According to preliminary data, four people were killed and two sustained injuries. Those injured were rushed to the regional hospital.

2 injured in plane crash in Almaty city on life support

People injured in the military plane crash near Almaty city have been hospitalized.

According to the Department of Emergencies of Almaty city, two people injured in the AN-26 plane crash were rushed to the state hospital #4 in Almaty city. They are both in an intensive care ward.

At least four people were killed. Two more sustained various injuries.

Crashed military jet belongs to National Security Committee air service

The Kazakh National Security Committee commented on the air crash in Almaty.

On March 13, 2021 the AH-26 jet (tail number 02) of the National Security Committee air service crashed on the final approach path. There were 6 crew members on board. 4 of them died, 2 were rushed to the intensive care unit with severe wounds. The cause of the air crash is being investigated, it said in a statement.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.