This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Issues of Bilateral Cooperation Development were Discussed in Ankara
relevant news
Trans-Caspian Route and Topical Issues of the Transportation Sphere were Discussed in Budapest
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Young Kazakh Composer Captivates Geneva Audience
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Development of Inter-parliamentary Relations is an Important Item on the Kazakh-Romanian Agenda
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Met With the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Slovakia are Expanding Trade and Economic Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Priorities of Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and the European Union Presented in Athens
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Signing of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in Astana Opens a New Chapter in Kazakh-British Relations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-Dutch Cooperation Discussed in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
24.04.2024, 21:27Signing of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in Astana Opens a New Chapter in Kazakh-British RelationsSigning of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement in Astana Opens a New Chapter in Kazakh-British Relations 24.04.2024, 08:2647711Kazakh-Dutch Cooperation Discussed in Astana 25.04.2024, 21:1945621Kazakh Foreign Minister Met With the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of China 25.04.2024, 13:2145331Priorities of Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and the European Union Presented in Athens 25.04.2024, 18:2345101Kazakhstan and Slovakia are Expanding Trade and Economic Cooperation 03.04.2024, 15:04111446Kazakh President met with secretaries of SCO Security Councils 03.04.2024, 11:09109036First Kazakh Senate Speaker passes away 05.04.2024, 18:54103506Kazakh-Uzbek tandem is a vital need, says President Tokayev 05.04.2024, 21:56103361President Tokayev visits historic sites of Khiva 02.04.2024, 20:49100986Oil spill detected in Caspian Sea