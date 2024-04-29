Issues of Bilateral Cooperation Development were Discussed in Ankara

Images | Kazakh MFA

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Hungary Zhanibek Abdrashov took part in the 2nd meeting of the Transport Coordination Committee of the Organization of Turkic States, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Ambassador Zhanibek Abdrashov in his welcome speech noted the relevance and importance of this event taking into consideration the global changes in the field of transportation and logistics.





Furthermore, the Kazakh diplomat expressed confidence that the Organization of Turkic States is currently providing close and coordinated interaction among member states in order to increase unification of efforts and address all relevant transportation issues.





The Ambassador also mentioned that the geographical position of Kazakhstan in the center of the Eurasian continent creates favorable opportunities for using the transport network of Kazakhstan in the formation of transcontinental routes in East-West and North-South directions.





Zhanibek Abdrashov informed in detail the representatives of the OTS member countries about the implementation of the items of the Joint Action Plan ("Road Map") on the Implementation of the Transport Connectivity Program of the Organization of Turkic States for 2023-2027 adopted on 3 November 2023 in Astana.





Zhanibek Abdrashov concluded his speech by emphasizing the significance of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative to establish the Digital Transportation System, which he expressed at the Samarkand summit.





In this regard, the Kazakh diplomat informed the meeting participants on Kazakhstan's vision for integrating multimodal platforms to effectively create a Unified Digital Transport System.