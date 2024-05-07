New Teaching Tool for the Kazakh Language was Presented in Budapest

Images | primeminister.kz

A meeting of the Energy Council was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov with the participation of the leadership of the Ministry of Energy, Samruk-Kazyna, KazMunayGas, QazaqGaz, Samruk-Energo, KEGOC, primeminister.kz reports.





Control over the implementation of agreements reached between the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in February this year is on the agenda.





On the implementation of joint gas projects reported the Chairman of the Board of Directors of NC QazaqGaz Sanzhar Zharkeshov. With Qatari UCC Holding will be carried out construction of two gas processing plants with capacity of 1 billion m³ and 2.5 billion m³ per year, a new compressor station KS-14 and the main gas pipeline "KS-14-Kostanai-Aktobe", as well as the second string of MG "Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent".





The construction of the GPP is aimed at rational utilisation of raw gas by increasing processing capacity. Construction of the second string of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas trunkline will ensure Kazakhstan's energy security by supplying gas to the southern, central and northern regions, as well as maintaining export volumes.





Commissioning of the new compressor station and Aktobe-Kostanay gas trunkline will provide gas to the population of Kostanai region and industrial enterprises of the region.





The participants of the meeting approved the main terms of the deal. It is noted that QazaqGaz and UCC Holding in general came to a consensus on all four major projects. In the near future their joint implementation will begin.





Prime Minister instructed to maximise the use of internal competencies of the group of national company QazaqGaz and products of domestic manufacturers in the implementation of projects. In addition, the Ministry of Energy has been given instructions to further increase the profitability of the gas industry.





Agreements between the President of Kazakhstan and the Emir of Qatar allow us to jointly implement a number of mega-projects of key importance for the economy of our country. We are consistently moving towards the creation of a powerful modern gas industry in Kazakhstan. There should be no delays in the implementation of projects. All issues are under my personal control," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised.





For reference: According to the Ministry of Energy and QazaqGaz, in 2024, Kazakhstan is expected to increase gas production to 60.456 billion m3. More than 85% of production is provided by Tengiz (27%), Karachaganak (38%) and Kashagan (20%) projects. The pace of development of the gas industry is confirmed by the fact that gas production in the country has been steadily increasing in recent years.





Marketable gas production in 2024 is planned at 28.054 billion m3. According to the forecast balance, the current domestic consumption in 2024 is 20.9 billion m3.