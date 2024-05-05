03.05.2024, 07:31 8866
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2024 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships
olympic.kz
Kazakh rhythmic gymnastics team won bronze in the group exercises at the 2024 Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tourism and Sports Ministry.
This competition is qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games. It brought together over 90 sportsmen from 17 countries.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
04.05.2024, 15:45 4561
Kazakh rhythmic gymnast wins big in Uzbekistan, earns Olympic license
Elzhana Taniyeva of Kazakhstan claimed gold at the ongoing Asian Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Olympic.kz.
Scoring 33.90 points in the final, Taniyeva took home gold medal. She also earned an Olympic berth at the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
Reina Matsusaka representing Japan scored 33.30 points settling for silver. Bronze went to Kazakhstan’s Aibota Yertaikyzy with 33.26 points.
04.05.2024, 11:19 5141
Kazakhstani shooters scoop 2 medals at Plzen Grand Prix
Kazakhstani shooters claimed two medals at the Plzen Grand Prix underway in the Czech Republic, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Sports Development Directorate of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Kazakh ladies Zukhra Irnazarova, Alexandra Saduakassova and Fatima Irnazarova captured silver in the 10m Running Target Mixed Women event.
Daniil Yakovenko, Assadbek Nazirkulyev and Andrey Khudyakov of Kazakhstan earned bronze in the analogous event for men.
The competition brought together 550 shooters from 23 countries of the world.
30.04.2024, 10:42 13151
Putintseva to face Rybakina in 2024 Mutua Madrid Open quarterfinal
Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva (ranked 50th by the WTA) held her round of 16 match at the Mutua Madrid Open 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Sports.kz.
Putintseva played vs Russian Daria Kasatkina, world No 11, and won over her in three sets 3:6, 6:2, 6:2. The match lasted for one hour and 55 minutes.
Previously, Putintseva overwhelmed Chinese players Yue Yuan and Xingwen Zheng.
In the quarterfinal, she will face world No 4, Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina, who had defeated Czech player Sára Bejlek in two sets (6:1, 6:3).
25.04.2024, 11:47 31531
Kazakhstani Popko propels to Savannah Challenger quarterfinals
Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko beat Ethan Quinn of the U.S. ranking 248th in the world in the men’s singles Round of 16 at the Savannah Challenger, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The match lasted for 2 hours and 32 minutes.
Next Popko will face Gijs Brouwer World No. 252.
As earlier reported, Popko defeated Bruno Kuzuhara World No. 462 in the opening-round match 6:3, 6:4.
This year the prize money for Savannah Challenger is 50,000 US dollars.
23.04.2024, 09:25 33571
Kazakh judokas pocket 3 medals at Asian Championships
Galiya Tynbayeva, Esmigul Kuyulova and Zhanarys Rakhmetkali won bronze medals in the women’s 48 kg and 63 kg and men’s 66 kg events respectively at the 2024 Asian Judo Championships in Hong Kong, Kazinfom News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
On the final day, unfortunately, Kazakhstan failed to win a medal. Aruna Zhangeldina and Nurlykhan Sharkhan lost in the bronze medal bouts in the women’s 78 kg and men’s 100 kg events, respectively.
The mixed team events are set to begin today, April 23.
22.04.2024, 15:28 37791
Elena Rybakina wins eighth WTA title in her career
Elena Rybakina won the WTA-500 tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, KTF press-service reports.
In the final, the Kazakhstan's No.1 defeated world's No. 27 Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, with confidence, 6:2, 6:2. For 1 hour and 9 minutes of playing time the Kazakh managed to realize four break points out of six.
In the semifinals, Elena defeated world's No.1 Iga Swiatek and thereby interrupted her potential hat-trick (the Pole won in Stuttgart in 2022 and 2023).
For winning the WTA Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2024, Rybakina received 500 ranking points and a Porsche car. At the awards ceremony following the match, Elena thanked her team, coach and President of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation Bulat Utemuratov, who flew to Stuttgart to support Rybakina.
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Elena Rybakina on her victory.
Elena won her first title on the WTA Tour in 2019, which was the WTA 250 tournament in Bucharest. In 2020, she won the WTA 250 event in Hobart. In 2022, Rybakina became the Wimbledon champion. The year 2023 brought her two WTA 1000 trophies - Indian Wells and Rome. Earlier this year, Elena won the WTA 500 in Brisbane, followed by the victory in the event in Abu Dhabi a month later.
22.04.2024, 13:32 37651
Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye. Max Kanter wins the second stage
The rider of Astana Qazaqstan Team Max Kanter takes a victory at the second stage of the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, Team’s official website reports.
The second day of the Turkish stage race started in Kemer and finished after 190 kilometers in Kaş. The stage had several steep climbs on the route and an uphill sprint in the final in which Max Kanter left no chances to his contenders and executed a perfect sprint. That is the first professional victory for the 26-year-old Max Kanter.
The plan was to go for the sprint with me today and the team completely believed in me. Big shout-out to my teammates, they supported me very well today, especially Ballerini in the final. Davide just came back to racing after an injury and did a perfect job leading me out, and I am glad that I could finish it off. I feel very emotional, it is my first professional victory. I was riding so long chasing this win and I am very happy to finally achieve it", - said Max Kanter.
22.04.2024, 10:09 37111
Kazakhstan wins mixed relay gold at 2024 Pentathlon World Cup Ankara
Kazakhstan’s Pavel Iliyashenko and Elena Potapova secured a gold medal at the UIPM 2024 Pentathlon World Cup Ankara in Turkiye, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee’s press service.
The Kazakh team scored 1,327 points to grab the mixed relay gold.
Moutaz Mohamed and Amira Kandil of Egypt finished second, while Aurora Tognetti and Federico Alessandro of Italy claimed bronze.
