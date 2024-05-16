Kazakhstan and the UNICEF Compared Notes on Topical Issues of Bilateral and Multilateral CooperationKazakhstan and the UNICEF Compared Notes on Topical Issues of Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation
14.05.2024, 19:54 10856
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to raise KazPost logistics potential
Images | Akorda
The Head of State received KazPost JSC CEO Assel Zhanassova, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
Assel Zhanassova reported on the results of the KazPost activities for 2023 and its current financial standing.
She said for the first time in the past five years the company’s revenues hit 2.4 billion tenge, and it paid 1.5 billion tenge in dividends.
She noted the volume of deliveries grew by 35%, while the delivery speed almost doubled in 2023.
As stated there, KazPost JSC established a partnership with YTO Express Group which plans to open a high-tech category A warehouse in the city of Almaty up to 40,000 square meters. It is expected to become a key transit hub in the Eurasian space and raise the transit potential of Kazakhstan on the routes from China to the EU, EUEA and Central Asia.
The Head of State tasked to continue the KazPost JSC financial rehabilitation and raise its logistics potential.
relevant news
14.05.2024, 13:50 11061
Prime Minister instructs to use Burabai National Park's smart system experience of early fire detection in other natural parks and reserves
Images | Ministry of Ecology of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Issues of readiness of relevant agencies and akimats to the fire-dangerous period were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. Ministers for Emergency Situations Chingis Arinov, Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nysanbayev reported on the situation. Akims of Abay, Pavlodar and Kostanay regions, which in the past were major fires, reported on preventive measures carried out in the regions, primeminister.kz reports.
Last year, fire destroyed more than 116,000 hectares of forests. Material damage, excluding environmental damage, exceeded 160 billion tenge.
Akimats of the regions together with the Ministry for Emergency Situations approved plans to prevent wildfires, which include issues related to strengthening of logistical equipment, fuel and lubricants reserve, creation of mineralised strips, attraction of aircrafts.
In addition, 53 additional fire-tactical exercises were conducted with forestry institutions, and 1,300 forest protection workers were trained. A grouping of forces and means in each region has been prepared to combat large fires.
Prime Minister stressed that last year when fighting large forest fires there were not enough aircrafts of the Ministry for Emergency Situations, so helicopters of the Ministry of Defence, Interior and the National Security Committee were involved. At the moment, 19 aircrafts of Kazaviaspas aviation are in constant readiness mode, 9 of them are equipped with spillway devices. There are 120 drones for aerial reconnaissance.
The government is implementing a Comprehensive Plan for 2023-2027 to strengthen the material and technical equipment of forestry farms with a total funding of more than 68 billion tenge.
Last year, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources purchased 25 fire-fighting vehicles, 51 small forest fire-fighting complexes, 154 tractors, 73 patrol vehicles and 655 pieces of fire-fighting equipment worth 9 billion tenge for environmental protection organisations. Local executive bodies purchased 20 fire fighting vehicles, 127 tractors and 76 patrol vehicles for 6.6 billion tenge. Previously, no such amount of funding was allocated for the material and technical equipment of the forestry sector.
Today, the percentage of wear and tear of the existing equipment remains high and is 72 per cent for fire trucks, 50 per cent for tractors and 55 per cent for patrol vehicles. This year the material and technical equipment will be continued within the framework of the Comprehensive Plan. For these purposes, 3.8 billion tenge has been allocated from local budgets, and 15.4 billion tenge has been allocated for environmental organisations of the department from various sources.
According to Kazhydromet's forecast, this year's summer is expected to be hot and dry. Especially in the west, east and south of the country. In this regard, the Prime Minister emphasised the existing high risk of fires and instructed to ensure preparedness in advance. About 30 forest fires have already been registered this year. There was a fire on the territory of "Semey Ormani", where the largest fire occurred last year. Akimat of Abay region needs to strengthen control over fire safety of the forest fund. In Almaty region on the territory of Ile-Balkhash natural reserve there was a fire of reeds on a large area. Reed and dry grass fires also occurred in Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.
The state bodies concerned are implementing the Action Plan on prevention and elimination of natural fires. However, in some regions this work is carried out at an inadequate level.
Head of the Government noted that in Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions, Abai and Ulytau regions the creation of mineralised strips has only begun and barely reaches one third of the necessary. Settlements without such ploughed strips are in no way protected from steppe or forest fires. In the villages of Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan regions, the territories have not yet been cleared of dry vegetation and rubbish.
Fire and technical equipment of forestry and nature protection institutions is weak. We were convinced of this as early as last year. The insufficient number of drones does not allow us to conduct a full-fledged aerial survey of forests and steppes. There are manufacturers of such devices in Kazakhstan. The lack of modern equipment and means of extinguishing natural fires slows down the adoption of operational measures in the fight against fire. All these issues require a comprehensive solution and coordinated work of central and local government agencies," Olzhas Bektenov emphasised and instructed to introduce new technologies for prompt detection of forest fires.
Today the system of early detection of fires in forests is covered only 2% of the total area of the state forest fund. Thanks to the smart system introduced in the territory of the national park "Burabai" in recent years significantly reduced the area of fires and improved the efficiency of response. This experience will be used in other natural parks and reserves.
Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to the heads of departments and regions:
- Akimats to continue work on the organisation of fire posts and voluntary fire-fighting formations in settlements. In addition, to provide forestry institutions with elementary fire extinguishing equipment.
- The Ministry of Ecology, local executive bodies, taking into account the experience of previous fires, to set up additional observation posts in places with the highest risk of fires. Also, together with the Ministry for Emergency Situations and Akimats to prepare water sources and fire ponds for water intake by fire trucks and helicopters.
- The Ministries for Emergency Situations, Ecology and Akimats to strengthen cooperation with the relevant services of the border areas of neighbouring countries on rapid response to natural fires.
- The Ministries for Emergency Situations, Culture and Information, Akimats to intensify explanatory work among the population on the issue of compliance with fire safety requirements, to conduct relevant exercises.
- The Ministry for Emergency Situations together with the interested state bodies to take daily control over the implementation of the special Interagency Plan for the prevention and elimination of forest and steppe fires in the country.
14.05.2024, 12:32 11246
Necessary to provide infrastructure in tourist zones and create conditions for investors
Issues of tourism development were considered at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov. The Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev, as well as heads of a number of regions with high potential for the development of mass tourism and attracting investors were heard on the work carried out to fulfil the instructions of the President, voiced in the Address to the Nation in September last year, primeminister.kz reports.
At the end of last year, the tourism industry reached a historic high in terms of key indicators. 9.2 million foreign citizens visited Kazakhstan, the number of domestic tourists exceeded 9.6 million people. In accommodation facilities provided services to tourists for 230 billion tenge, the treasury replenished 450 billion tenge of tax revenues. The volume of investment in fixed assets last year increased by 53% and reached 787 billion tenge. This year, following the results of the first quarter, investments in the tourism sector increased 3 times, up to 177 billion tenge.
At the same time, Olzhas Bektenov noted a number of regions where the tourism potential is not fully realised and a decrease in the rate of investment attraction is recorded. These are Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Akmola, West Kazakhstan regions and Zhetisu. Akims of the regions have been instructed to comprehensively address infrastructure issues and radically improve the quality of service.
Currently, citizens of 82 countries can visit Kazakhstan without visas, and international flights are operated to 29 countries on 108 routes. But tourists see poorly maintained areas and a lack of basic sanitary facilities. Moreover, low competition in the market contributes to overpricing of services. This does not stimulate representatives of the tourist business to improve their quality. Until such approaches are reversed, outbound tourism will remain more popular. At the same time, the nature and attractions of Kazakhstan provide great opportunities for the development of ecological, cultural, pilgrimage and health tourism in the country.
Also during the Government session the chairman of the board of Atameken NCE Raimbek Batalov and representative of Orient Finance Group Ruslan Shayekin made speeches. Attention was paid to the mechanisms of interaction between the state and business for further development of tourism infrastructure and improvement of service.
Prime Minister emphasised that the state should provide infrastructure in tourist zones and create attractive conditions for investors. But the business, in its turn, should ensure the careful use of the provided tourist areas and quality service at reasonable prices. This also applies to air and railway ticket prices. One of the incentives for tourism development could be the use of small civil aviation.
The Ministry of Transport needs to review its infrastructure, create conditions to attract potential investors, work out safety issues, and study the experience of both our neighbours and far abroad. Small aviation is highly relevant in the remote natural tourist areas of our country. Such small planes and helicopters do not need concrete strips, but only the most simplified version of infrastructure. This will allow to increase the potential of our natural and historical zones, as well as to form a new pool of tours," the Prime Minister said.
Following the consideration of the issue Olzhas Bektenov gave a number of instructions. In particular, the ministries of transport, tourism and akimats to ensure the completion of infrastructure projects in recreation areas, together with the Fund "Samruk-Kazyna" to increase the number of trains and solve the issue of pricing of air tickets.
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports together with regional akimats will have to develop new projects to develop agro-agricultural and eco-tourism. Akimats are also instructed to work out the issue of new destinations and tourist attraction points. Together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry for Emergency Situations to ensure the preparation of tourist facilities for the summer tourist season and take measures to ensure the safety of holidaymakers. The development of tourism will now be under the personal control of regional akims.
14.05.2024, 11:28 16871
Prime Minister: We must get people affected back to normal life as quickly as possible
Images | primeminister.kz
The situation with floods in Kazakhstan was considered off the agenda at the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, primeminister.kz reports.
As reported by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, currently the flood situation in the country as a whole is stabilising. This week the flood peak is expected in Atyrau region. The water level in the Zhaiyk River has now exceeded dangerous levels at gauging stations in the villages of Inderbor and Makhambet. At the moment, the region is working on bunding of the area, laying of sackcloth, erection of earthen ramparts and pumping out of water.
In eight regions the local emergency regime is still in force. Two settlements in Aktobe region are still without transport communication. Their residents are provided with food and medicines.
In total, more than 119,000 people have been evacuated from flooded areas, including 44,000 children. As of today, 55.6 thousand people have returned to their homes. About 5 thousand citizens remain in evacuation centres.
As a result of the flood situation in the country, 12,908 residential houses were flooded, of which 264 houses in three regions are still under water. Also, 25,921 dacha plots with 18,025 houses were flooded.
To date, 20,600 families have received a lump-sum payment of 100 monthly payments. The total amount paid out totalled 7.5 billion tenge. 680 families received compensation for material losses totalling 362 million tenge.
568 families received 710 million tenge in compensation for the repair and restoration of housing. Work is continuing in the regions to assess and compensate for the damage. The situation is under constant control of the Government.
Olzhas Bektenov instructed the involved services to continue flood control works. Especially in the settlements of Inderbor and Makhambet, where the water level in the river Zhaiyk has already exceeded dangerous marks.
Evacuation centres there should be ready to receive people at any time of the day. Forces and means should be on standby. The Ministry of Water Resources and the Akimat of Atyrau region to ensure constant monitoring of the water level in the river Zhaiyk," Head of the Government instructed.
It is also necessary to clearly control the availability of food and medicines in two settlements of Aktobe region, left without transport communication. In de-energised villages it is necessary to accelerate repair work.
In addition, given the stabilisation of the flood situation in the regions, akimats should intensify assessment and design work. All measures to compensate for the damage, including the restoration of houses and infrastructure, should be implemented in due time. We must return the affected people to normal life as quickly as possible," Prime Minister summarised.
13.05.2024, 21:25 17006
Measures to forecast and prevent floods to be strengthened in Kazakhstan
The new Water Code and a number of other strategic state programmes will be revised in order to strengthen the measures of forecasting and prevention of floods. This became known during a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, primeminister.kz reports.
Kazakhstan will create several relevant IT-solutions: a system of early warning of floods Skymax for rapid notification and advancement of rescue services in the emergency zone, as well as a digital map-chart of the passage of flood waters.
In addition, a hydro.gov.kz platform is being developed with data on water bodies and a cadastre to control the allocation of land plots in water protection zones. Akimats will need to conduct an audit of buildings within water protection zones and ensure their liquidation or relocation.
At the same time Kanat Bozumbayev instructed local executive bodies not to allow the allocation of land plots within 500 metres from the shoreline of a water body, where water protection zones and strips are not established.
For effective hydromonitoring, the number of gauging stations in the country will be increased. In addition to the existing 377 gauging stations, 139 new ones will be opened. They will be installed in flood-prone areas and transboundary rivers.
Hydrological service under RSE "Kazhydromet" is proposed to transfer to the newly created on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan National Hydrogeological Service "Kazhydrogeology". The issue is at the stage of discussion.
International expert support is also important for flood forecasting. A team of scientists from the Netherlands has been working in the republic since the first days of floods, which will soon present a joint plan for flood risk management.
During the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister listened to akimats on the establishment of specialised organisations for the operation of hydraulic structures and gave a number of instructions to the relevant ministries.
13.05.2024, 17:23 17166
Construction of 200 houses for flood-affected residents started in North Kazakhstan
Images | primeminister.kz
The Akim of North Kazakhstan region Gauez Nurmukhambetov reported to Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State on the restoration of housing, infrastructure after the flood, as well as on the readiness for spring field work, primeminister.kz reports.
In North-Kazakhstan region there is an active phase of works on restoration of infrastructure and rendering assistance to victims of flood. About 4 thousand families received one-time material assistance in the amount of 100 MRP for a total amount of 1.5 billion tenge.
A set of measures is being taken to resolve the housing issue of citizens. A total of 3.8 thousand houses were flooded in the region, of which 1.3 thousand have been inspected to date.
In the "Solnechny-2" neighbourhood of Petropavlovsk, 500 houses will be built according to three approved projects. The corresponding memorandum has been concluded, the necessary engineering infrastructure has been brought in. Thus, the construction of 100 houses is already underway with the funds of the "Kazakhstan Khalkyna" Fund. Kazakhmys Corporation has started to build another 100 houses through the Fund. The capital's GLB House-building Plant, specialising in large-panel construction, will build 300 residential houses using funds from Kaspi JSC.
For purchase of housing for the residents of SKR a pool of flats based on the primary and secondary property markets has been compiled. The first 7 flats in Petropavlovsk have been purchased, and this work continues.
In Podgora microdistrict and Kozhevenny settlement, 26 houses and 7 flats are being repaired. In general, more than 800 workers and 400 units of equipment are involved in repair and restoration work in the neighbourhoods and villages today.
Gauez Nurmukhambetov also reported to Prime Minister on full readiness of the region for sowing campaign. This year in North Kazakhstan region it is planned to sow 4.5 million hectares of areas. Of these 3.4 million hectares will be allocated for cereals, 751 thousand hectares for oilseeds and 379 thousand hectares for fodder crops. In order to ensure food security, the agrarians of the North Kazakhstan region are increasing the area under buckwheat to 26 thousand hectares and lentils to 133.9 thousand hectares. 26 thousand hectares will be allocated for potatoes.
Readiness of machinery is 100%. In total, 12.7 thousand tractors, 14 thousand units of grain seeders and 1.4 thousand sowing complexes will go to the fields of North-Kazakhstan region this year. This year, farmers in the region have renewed the vehicle fleet, purchasing 525 units of equipment and implements for 14 billion tenge.
For financing of spring field works in the North-Kazakhstan region 62 billion tenge is provided, including on the programme "Kin Dala 22 billion tenge, on the programme of forward purchase of JSC "Prodkorporatsiya" 14 billion tenge, on the line of JSC "KazAgroFinance" 26 billion tenge.
By decision of the Government, an additional 84 billion tenge was allocated to support farmers in the region. Lending to farmers is carried out under the programme "Kin Dala - 2", with an interest rate of 5% and under the guarantee of the Fund "Damu".
Akim of North Kazakhstan region reported to the Prime Minister on the progress of fulfilment of the tasks set by the Head of State to increase yields through the production and application of quality fertilizers. This year the agrarians of the region plan to apply 256 thousand tonnes of mineral fertilizers, which is 65.8 thousand tonnes more than in 2023. To date, contracts for 246.2 thousand tonnes of fertilizers have been signed, 204.6 thousand tonnes have already been shipped.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov instructed to accelerate the work on the restoration of housing and infrastructure of the affected settlements, as well as to take measures for timely and quality sowing campaign in the region.
13.05.2024, 09:19 17306
Kanat Bozumbayev checks Atyrau's readiness for flood peak
Images | primeminister.kz
On Sunday, 12 May, Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev inspected flood control facilities and familiarised himself with the work of two water canals in Atyrau, primeminister.kz reports.
The first object of the visit was the Sokolok canal with a length of 32 km. It is designed to relieve the large flow of the Zhaiyk River towards Atyrau. "Sokolok" connects the Zhaiyk and the Caspian Sea bypassing the city and can take on itself about 100 cubic metres of water per second. Deputy Prime Minister also inspected the work of the new canal with a length of 24 kilometres.
Further Kanat Bozumbayev inspected dangerous areas around the city, where round-the-clock duty is organised. The total length of dams protecting Atyrau is 252 km.
On 12 May, the water level in the city rose by 1 cm to 539 cm with a critical level of 550 cm. The flood peak in Atyrau is expected in 4-5 days. In this regard, Deputy Prime Minister instructed to strengthen the dams in places of erosion of the banks, in particular, to strengthen them with geotextiles and concrete blocks.
10.05.2024, 14:45 57861
Aidarbek Saparov: as of today, 1.5 million hectares of land already been sown in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
During the Government session, Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov reported on the progress of spring field work, primeminister.kz reports.
According to the Minister, issues of timely and quality spring field work are under special control. In general, according to the regional Akimats, the total sowing area will be 23.8 million hectares this year.
According to the instruction of the Head of State on diversification of agricultural crops, sown areas of wheat, compared to last year will be reduced by 426 thousand hectares and will amount to 13.3 million hectares," Saparov said.
At the same time, he said, it is planned to increase the area of oilseeds by 373 thousand hectares and fodder crops by 66 thousand hectares.
The work on reduction of water-intensive crops is also carried out within the framework of the order, cotton area is forecasted to decrease by 16 thousand hectares and rice area by 12 thousand hectares.
To date, sowing work is already underway in some regions of our country, 1.5 million hectares have been sown. Mass sowing campaign will begin in the second decade of May this year," Saparov reported.
According to him, an important issue is weather conditions during the spring field work. According to the forecast data of "Kazgidromet" on most of the territory of the Republic, moisture reserves are optimal. Farmers are also carrying out works on closing the moisture.
On 29 April this year, these issues were discussed at a round table at the Ministry with the participation of industry unions, science, Kazgidromet and regional akimats. According to the results of the round table to the agrarians recommendations on the optimal sowing dates, taking into account weather conditions. Also according to the Minister, 99% of seeds are filled with the demand of 2.4 million tonnes of seeds according to the data of akimats. The remaining volume will be provided at the expense of the reserve of Prodkorporatsiya.
Work on air-thermal heating and seed dressing is being carried out.
One of the main factors of successful field work is the application of mineral fertilisers. In this direction, according to the Minister, in accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, the plan for the current year is 1.5 million tonnes, of which 900 thousand tonnes are the products of domestic plants.
In general, to date, only 453 thousand tonnes of fertilizers have been shipped to farmers, which is only 30% of the plan for 2024. Work in this direction is fully completed only in Kyzylorda region. Other akimats need to speed up the work.
At the same time, the issue of instalment payments has been worked out with fertiliser producers. Akimats should directly work out all issues with the plants and conduct relevant work with farmers.
Aidarbek Saparov also expressed a request to instruct the Ministry of Industry to take measures to provide the domestic market with fertilisers in the required volume as a priority and only then to ship them for export.
To preserve the harvest, it is necessary to carry out timely chemical treatment of fields. For this purpose, the state provides support in the form of subsidising the cost of pesticides in the amount of 50%, which will help to maintain a favourable phytosanitary situation.
Separately, the Minister drew attention to the issue, often discussed in the media, about the emergence of foci of spread of various pests, which do not belong to the class of particularly dangerous. This is an example of rape leaf beetle outbreaks. The control of such pests should be carried out by agricultural producers themselves, and the preparations should be subsidised. In such cases, wide explanatory work on the part of local executive bodies is necessary.
Special attention should be paid to the fight against gregarious locusts.
Due to the large area of locusts' spread in June 2023, this year chemical treatments are planned for 2.5 million hectares," Saparov said.
According to him, the greatest spread is expected in Aktobe region 784 thousand hectares, Kostanay region 775 thousand hectares and Turkestan region 272 thousand hectares.
As the Minister noted, all the necessary resources are available for treatment. This year 8.1 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget for the fight against locust pests. A stock of pesticides has been purchased in time. In addition, the situation with locusts in border areas is constantly monitored.
In order to prevent last year's situation, regional akimats need to approach the issues of the fight against locusts extremely carefully and responsibly," Saparov said.
As for equipment, according to the Minister, 150 thousand tractors, about 5 thousand units of high-performance sowing complexes, 76 thousand seeders, 219 thousand tillage implements are available in agricultural organisations for the sowing campaign.
Today, according to the information of the regions, the readiness of equipment is about 98%, by the beginning of mass sowing operations this equipment should be ready for 100%," the Minister of Agriculture reported.
According to him, in order to provide farmers with discounted diesel fuel allocated 376 thousand tonnes, at a price of 250 tenge/litre, which is 15% lower than the market price. However, on the ground there is a weak shipment, to date shipped only 194 thousand tonnes. In this regard, regional akimats as soon as possible to ensure the shipment of fuel and lubricants according to schedules.
An important issue is financing of sowing works. In accordance with the instructions of the Prime Minister, the issues of financing of field work have been resolved, both by transferring the remaining funds provided for in the budget, and by allocating additional funds.
In general, preferential financing of spring field work this year will amount to 580 billion tenge, of which 400 billion tenge is an additional volume of borrowed funds at 5% per annum for agrarians under the mechanism of direct subsidies to financial institutions," Aidarbek Saparov said.
The Minister expressed a request to instruct the Ministry of Finance to accelerate the issue of allocation of funds from the reserve of the Government in the amount of 60 billion tenge for the above subsidies.
All issues of the spring campaign are under special control. On the instructions of the Head of the Government to coordinate the work on the ground will be carried out visits to the regions by officials of the Ministry. The corresponding schedule has already been formed," Saparov reported.
In addition, according to him, all problematic issues are considered and solved at meetings of the Operational Headquarters of the Ministry with the involvement of all stakeholders.
The measures taken will allow to carry out the sowing campaign qualitatively and in optimal agro-technical terms," Saparov assured.
10.05.2024, 13:55 54626
Olzhas Bektenov on sowing season: Subsidies empower villagers, not become profits for big industry players
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Ministers of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov, Energy Almassadam Satkaliyev, as well as Akims of Turkestan, Akmola and Kostanay regions reported on the progress of the sowing campaign, primeminister.kz reports.
The projected sown area in 2024 will be 23.8 million hectares. Within the framework of the Head of State's instruction on diversification of agricultural crops, wheat sowing area will be reduced this year, but it is planned to increase the area of oilseed crops by 373 thousand hectares and fodder crops by 66 thousand hectares. To date, sowing work is already underway in some regions of Kazakhstan, sown 1.5 million hectares. Mass sowing campaign will begin in the second decade of May this year.
Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov reported that the need for 2.4 million tonnes of seeds to date, according to the Akimats filled 99%. The remaining volume will be provided at the expense of the Prodkorporatsiya reserve. In addition, to date only 453 thousand tonnes of fertilizers have been shipped to farmers.
In accordance with the instructions of the Head of State, the plan for the current year is 1.5 million tonnes of mineral fertilisers, of which 900 thousand tonnes are the products of domestic plants. Work in this direction has been fully completed only in Kyzylorda region. Other akimats need to speed up the work.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, 150 thousand tractors, about 5 thousand units of high-performance sowing complexes, 76 thousand seeders, 219 thousand tillage tools are available for the sowing campaign. As of today, according to the information of the regions, the readiness of equipment is about 98 per cent, and by the beginning of mass sowing works this equipment will be 100 per cent ready.
For chemical treatment of fields, the state provides support in the form of subsidising the cost of pesticides at the rate of 50%. This will help to maintain a favourable phytosanitary situation. Also, due to the large area of locusts spreading in 2023, it is planned to carry out chemical treatments on the area of 2.5 million hectares this year. All necessary resources are available for these works.
The volume of favourable diesel fuel for spring field work in 2024 was formed on the basis of electronic applications submitted by farmers through the information system "Gosagro.kz". On the instructions of the Prime Minister, this year farmers were additionally increased the volume of preferential diesel fuel by 36 thousand tonnes, up to 376 thousand tonnes. Its cost remains at 250 tenge per litre, which is 45 tenge/litre or 15% cheaper than market prices. A schedule of areas assigned to refineries for shipment has been approved, with 52% shipped to date.
According to the Ministry of Energy, shipments to agricultural producers are carried out on a priority basis and are under constant control.
The Government has allocated KZT140 billion for spring field work, KZT40 billion is provided for the forward purchase programme. In this regard, Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Agriculture together with regional akimats to take all necessary measures to ensure quality sowing campaign on time. Particular attention is instructed to pay effective subsidising of agricultural enterprises.
Since all rights to distribute subsidies have been transferred to akimats, it is necessary for you, Aidarbek Seypellovich, together with regional akims to take strict control of providing farmers with fair and rational subsidies. The money should empower the villagers and influence the volume of production, and not become the income of large players in the industry," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Regional Akimats have been instructed to ensure coverage of the widest possible range of agrarians, focusing on small and medium-sized farms.
Prime Minister focused attention on proper planning of sowing works taking into account the long-term weather forecast.
On special control of the Government there are measures for stable supply of irrigation water to the southern regions of the republic, including in the long term.
The issue of water supply is important for the south. The situation of last year in Zhambyl oblast should not be repeated. I instruct the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation together with the Ministry of Agriculture and akimats to take measures for stable supply of irrigation water in the southern regions of the republic, including in the long term perspective," Olzhas Bektenov said.
Against the background of incoming complaints from agricultural producers due to the shortage of fertilisers from domestic plants, Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Industry and Construction to take measures to increase the production of fertilisers in demand. Akimats need to accelerate the shipment of fertilizers and preferential diesel fuel.
On phytosanitary situation the Ministry of Agriculture together with regional akimats have been instructed to mobilise additional resources to identify places where locusts spread and take control of the work on treatment. This year 8.1 billion tenge has been allocated from the republican budget to fight against herd locust pests.
All issues related to spring field work should be solved promptly and be under constant control. Emerging issues should be solved within the framework of the Operational Headquarters," Prime Minister instructed.
