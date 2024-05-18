1999-2022: More than a million minors in the United States have lost their loved ones due to drugs and weapons1999-2022: More than a million minors in the United States have lost their loved ones due to drugs and weapons
17.05.2024, 17:04 6516
This is American-style "genocide"
Tell a friend
On May 14, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration stated that it does not consider Israel's killing of Palestinians in Gaza during its war with Hamas to be genocide. They do not believe that what is happening in Gaza constitutes genocide. However, when it comes to China's Xinjiang, the U.S. has consistently maintained a double standard, asserting that genocide is occurring there.
From Sullivan's statement, it is clear that despite the well-known suffering of the Palestinian people, these issues do not seem to matter much to the U.S. government and its officials. The American double standard in dealing with the issues of genocide in Gaza and Xinjiang is unbelievable. Compared to Gaza, where there is frequent warfare, displacement, and suffering of women and children, Xinjiang is a place of stable population growth where people live and work in peace. It is clear to the public which of these faces the issue of genocide.
The rhetoric of American politicians is outrageously hypocritical and marked by double standards. It is astonishing that a major country can lie so blatantly and turn black into white on the international stage. Clearly, based on its political needs, the U.S. aims to monopolize the definition of genocide. However, the eyes of people around the world are sharp and discerning.
Author: Political scientist Wang Dongbei, China
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
17.05.2024, 15:57 6681
Blinken made an unannounced diplomatic visit to Ukraine
Tell a friend
At the end of last month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a new aid plan for Ukraine. The U.S. government announced $1.4 billion in short-term military aid and $6 billion in long-term military aid for Ukraine.
On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced diplomatic visit to Ukraine to reassure the country amid its war with Russia. The U.S. State Department stated that upon arriving in Kyiv, Blinken is expected to meet with senior Ukrainian officials and "underscore the United States' enduring support for Ukraine." In the Ukrainian capital, he will also emphasize the Biden administration's commitment to Ukraine's defense and reassure Ukraine that the U.S. will support it in facing increasingly intense Russian attacks. This is Blinken's fourth visit to Ukraine since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022.
In a statement released after Blinken's arrival, the U.S. State Department mentioned that he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. They will "discuss the latest battlefield developments, the impact of new U.S. security and economic assistance, long-term security, and other commitments, as well as ongoing efforts to support Ukraine's economic recovery." The statement added, "In the face of Russia's continued aggression, he will underscore the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy." Blinken's visit comes less than a month after Congress approved a long-delayed foreign aid package that provided $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. Most of this aid will be used to replenish severely depleted artillery and air defense systems.
Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, military aid from the U.S. and other countries has been a significant factor in prolonging the conflict. The effectiveness of military aid depends not only on the donor countries' long-term goals, capabilities, and delivery methods but also on Ukraine's strategic objectives, combat capabilities, and ability to absorb and utilize the aid. Additionally, it is influenced by Russia's strategic goals and operational capabilities. Although the U.S. and other countries can shape the battlefield to some extent through military aid, amplifying the strategic, operational, tactical, and technical challenges for the Russian military, it is difficult to fundamentally alter the balance of power between Russia and Ukraine or help Ukraine gain strategic initiative. Moreover, due to the scale of aid and the nature of the conflict, Ukraine's military cannot achieve "NATO-ization" in terms of organization, equipment, and operational thinking in the short term.
U.S. aid is often intertwined with the interests of arms manufacturers, serving as a cover for U.S. military hegemony. The U.S. not only profits from humanitarian crises but also exacerbates them through aid. "American-style aid" has prolonged the Ukraine crisis. About 40% of U.S. military aid to Ukraine is used to forcibly purchase American equipment and training services, a practice known as "bundled aid." Some of the military aid is in the form of financial loans, which will become long-term liabilities for Ukraine. Thus, U.S. aid to Ukraine is akin to a form of "money laundering." Additionally, U.S. media and Russian officials have disclosed that U.S. aid weapons have flowed into the black market, posing threats to international and regional security.
Author: Political scientist Wang Dongbei, China
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.05.2024, 17:44 5011
China welcomes foreign visitors with expanded visa-free policy for cruise travel
Images | Xinhua
Tell a friend
China on Wednesday enforced a policy allowing visa-free entry of foreign tourist groups aboard cruise ships via all cruise ship ports along the country's coastline, Xinhua reports.
Tourist groups each consisting of two foreigners or more, and organized or received by Chinese travel agencies, can enter China visa free on board cruise ships via the cruise ports in 13 Chinese cities, including Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangzhou and Sanya, according to the National Immigration Administration (NIA).
The tourists can stay in China for no longer than 15 days. While in China, they can visit coastal provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions as well as Beijing, an NIA statement noted.
Additionally, the NIA announced that seven cruise ports, namely Dalian, Lianyungang, Wenzhou, Zhoushan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Beihai, have been designated as visa-free transit ports for nationals from 54 countries.
This move facilitates the transit and departure of foreign travelers from these ports via cruise ships under China's visa-free transit policy, the statement noted.
To make cruise entry and exit procedures more convenient, the NIA has introduced a range of measures focusing on facilitating clearance for foreign cruise passengers, crew landing, and cruise maintenance, among other services, according to Mao Xu, a senior NIA official.
The adoption of the 15-day visa-free policy for international cruise tour groups came after years of successful trials.
The pilot trial of this policy began in Shanghai in October 2016, allowing foreign cruise travelers to explore Shanghai, Beijing, and other cruise port cities, as well as their neighboring cities.
With more options in entry ports and expanded visit areas, foreign visitors will have a richer experience in China, boosting the country's appeal to international tourists, said Zhu Jialiang, an associate professor with Xiamen University.
With a coastline stretching 18,000 km, China boasts steadily improving port infrastructure, abundant tourism resources, and rapid growth of the service industry, making it a major stop for international cruise liners.
Currently, China's inbound cruise tourism market is experiencing strong momentum. From February to April, over 14,000 tourists from at least 47 countries and regions visited China aboard cruise ships, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
Zhu highlighted the move's role in further bolstering the development of the cruise economy in China's coastal regions.
Official data showed that since the inception of the pilot initiative, Shanghai has experienced an annual average growth of 10 percent in cruise tourist arrivals.
The expanded adoption of the policy will attract more foreign cruise ships to Chinese cruise ports, driving port development and domestic consumption, Zhu said.
Echoing Zhu's view, Fiona Ma from Singapore-based travel agency EU Holidays said the expanded policy offers a huge opportunity for Singaporean outbound travel planners like her.
She is expecting more tourists from various countries to choose Singapore -- a major hub for international cruise tours -- as their starting point to explore China.
The visa policies announced on Wednesday represent China's latest efforts to honor its commitment to opening its market to the world and enhancing global exchanges, observers said.
Over the years, the Chinese government has endeavored to make visiting China easier for foreign nationals.
By the end of early March, China had established reciprocal visa-exemption agreements with 157 countries, covering different types of passports. Meanwhile, China has reached agreements with 44 countries to simplify visa procedures.
The moves have yielded tangible results. During the Spring Festival holiday in February, the number of inbound tourists to China reached 3.23 million. Notably, there was a significant increase in tourists from countries such as France, Germany and Malaysia.
During the just-ended five-day May Day holiday, China saw 779,000 trips by travelers from abroad, almost doubling the figure for the same period last year.
Li Liangyi, president of Singapore-based China Express Travel Pte. Ltd., noted the changes since China resumed its visa exemption policy for Singaporean passport holders in July 2023. "The number of Singaporeans traveling to China has been steadily increasing," Li said.
Besides, efforts have been made to improve foreign tourists' travel experience in China. For instance, Chinese authorities have rolled out specific measures to facilitate foreigners using mobile payment while visiting China.
The introduction of policies and measures catering to foreign visitors' needs further demonstrates China's willingness to open up," said Su Xiaohui, an expert with the China Institute of International Studies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.05.2024, 13:37 17691
Translation: U.S. President Biden to Increase Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles
Tell a friend
U.S. President Biden will announce an increase in tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles from 25% to 100%, effectively barring Chinese electric vehicles from entering the U.S. market. At the same time, he will also announce significant tariff increases on Chinese minerals, solar energy, and batteries. This move undoubtedly sets almost insurmountable barriers for Chinese electric vehicles entering the U.S. market and strongly indicates the intention to limit China's global influence in this rapidly growing sector.
This decision is not limited to the electric vehicle sector but also encompasses a broader range of industrial and energy products. The U.S. government will simultaneously announce significant tariff increases on Chinese mineral resources, solar products, and various types of batteries. These measures appear aimed at undermining China's core competitiveness in the global supply chain, especially considering China's role as a key supplier of raw materials worldwide and its leading position in renewable energy technology.On a deeper level, this move reflects a dual-track trade strategy: on one hand, strictly limiting the export of any technology deemed "sensitive" or "advanced" to China; on the other hand, effectively preventing high-quality, cost-effective Chinese products from entering the U.S. market by imposing high tariff barriers. This strategy not only challenges the principles of international economic cooperation but also signals a potential new wave of tension and uncertainty in the global trade environment.
Before the election, Biden, like Trump, adopted a tariff policy against China, clearly contradicting the long-standing U.S. consensus on free trade. The primary aim is to showcase a tough stance on China to voters. However, amid escalating Sino-U.S. tensions, these measures could trigger broader trade conflicts.
For a long time, the Biden administration has continuously portrayed Chinese products as a so-called "threat," claiming that China is pushing for a "monopoly on key industries" and hyping up the narrative of Chinese "subsidized goods" flooding the U.S. market. As the U.S. implements the Inflation Reduction Act and seeks economic decarbonization, it has also repeatedly accused China of "overcapacity" in the new energy sector. The critical issue the world faces today is not overcapacity in new energy but a severe shortage. The rapid development of China’s new energy industry aligns with economic principles and market laws, rather than being the result of subsidies. It is hoped that relevant countries will maintain an open mindset, genuinely adhere to market economy principles and international trade rules, and provide a fair, transparent, open, and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese enterprises.
The previous U.S. administration's imposition of Section 301 tariffs on China severely disrupted normal Sino-U.S. economic and trade relations and was ruled by the WTO as a violation of WTO rules. Instead of correcting its erroneous practices, the U.S. continues to politicize trade issues, abusing the so-called Section 301 tariff review procedure to further increase tariffs, which is a mistake compounded.
Moreover, the impact of this U.S. move extends from China to other countries and companies worldwide. The deep restructuring of supply chains, the search for alternative suppliers, and the potential rise in global commodity costs could all be part of the subsequent chain reactions. In the long run, such protectionist measures may prompt countries to pay more attention to maintaining and improving the multilateral trading system, exploring the establishment of a fairer and more inclusive new international trade order. It might even lead to other countries or companies uniting to oppose this U.S. action that undermines WTO rules. The U.S. is undoubtedly positioning itself against global trade, which may seem smart in the short term but is ultimately shortsighted and foolish.
Author: Political scientist Wang Dongbei, China
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.05.2024, 17:07 25266
Michael Cohen's testimony in Trump's hush money trial has sparked attention and criticism
Tell a friend
Recently, Michael Cohen has once again become a focal point as he testified in the hush money trial related to former U.S. President Donald Trump. Cohen, once Trump's personal lawyer and loyal aide, turned into a critic of Trump after facing legal issues.
During the trial, Cohen accused Trump of directing the payment of hush money to cover up inappropriate conduct with a porn star before the 2016 presidential election. Cohen detailed the process of paying the hush money and how Trump and his team operated to keep this information secret. His testimony has sparked a series of criticisms, with critics noting that while Cohen's testimony could have a decisive impact on the trial, his past dishonest behavior, including misleading Congress and tax fraud, may undermine his credibility. Supporters, however, argue that Cohen's testimony has exposed the abuse of political power and challenges facing the judicial system.
Moreover, the case has also sparked widespread discussion about legal and political ethics. Critics point out that if it is confirmed that Trump was indeed involved in the payment of hush money, it would be a serious violation of American democratic principles.
Among legal experts and political analysts, opinions are divided. Some believe that Cohen's testimony provides strong evidence sufficient to support the charges against Trump. However, others warn that convicting based solely on Cohen's testimony could be dangerous if done without sufficient evidence.
Michael Cohen's testimony in Trump's hush money trial not only reflects on his past behavior but also poses a serious test to the American political and legal systems. Despite the controversy surrounding his credibility, his statements have revealed potential abuses of power and legal maneuvering, prompting deep public reflection on political transparency and legal justice. This case not only concerns Trump's personal legal liability but also touches on the core principles of political ethics and the rule of law in America, challenging the country's pursuit of justice and truth. As the trial progresses, it will continue to test the integrity of the American legal system and the resilience of its democratic framework. Regardless of the outcome, if Trump is convicted, the selection and appointment of American leaders would become a farce; if Cohen's testimony is not accepted, the credibility of the American legal system would be jeopardized, undoubtedly causing a highly negative and passive impact on American society and politics.
Author: Political scientist Wang Dongbei, China
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.05.2024, 11:16 5271
13 killed, 14 injured in southern Peru bus crash
Tell a friend
At least 13 people were killed and 14 others were injured when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine about 50 meters deep in southern Peru on Tuesday, local authorities said, Xinhua reports.
The bus crashed around 6:30 a.m. local time on the Libertadores highway as it was traveling from Lima to the city of Ayacucho, said the Regional Health Directorate's Center for Prevention and Control of Emergencies and Disasters in the southern department of Ayacucho.
According to initial reports, so far 14 people have been injured and 13 have died," the center said in a statement.
The injured were taken to several area hospitals, it added.
Bus operator CIVA confirmed in a statement that one of its buses "was involved in an unexpected accident," and asked families of the victims for "understanding and patience" while the company strived to offer all the needed assistance.
Some 32 passengers and two drivers were aboard the vehicle when the accident occurred, news outlet Radio Programas del Peru reported, quoting the company's lawyer.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.05.2024, 22:13 23271
Death toll due to cold lava floods in Indonesia climbs to 50
Images | aa.com.tr
Tell a friend
The death toll in a cold lava flood from Mt. Marapi in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province climbed to 50, the country’s National Disaster Management Agency said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.
Some 27 people are missing and 37 others were injured, while 3,396 people were displaced, Kompas TV reported, citing the agency.
Most of the fatalities are from Agam and Tanah Datar regencies as the cold lava flood hit residential areas over the weekend.
Search and rescue operations are still underway, while rainfall has temporarily halted the operations.
Authorities have set up public kitchens and mobile water treatment facilities for the affected people.
The eruption at the mountain has caused serious damage to residential homes, businesses, and public facilities.
An active volcano, Mt. Marapi first erupted last December and later again in January this year before its latest eruption last Saturday.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.05.2024, 19:29 40931
What exactly is happening in American colleges?
Tell a friend
Last Wednesday, the New York police cleared students protesting the Israel-Gaza war at Columbia University. This move is unlikely to suppress the student movement and may instead inspire more students nationwide to emulate and support the Columbia protesters. Currently, students from Columbia University, New York University, and Yale University have been arrested. The wave of protests has not ceased due to violent repression by the U.S. but is instead spreading to other areas, prompting Harvard University to preemptively close the gates of "Harvard Yard."
Demonstrations frequently occur in the U.S., with the most recent nationwide protest being the 2020 "Black Lives Matter" movement. In 2011, there was the Occupy Wall Street movement. "Black Lives Matter" opposed racism, while Occupy Wall Street opposed the collusion between politics and capital, as well as social injustice. Both movements caused a stir but were ultimately suppressed. Their impact was cumulative and did not bring about substantial change.
This time, American students are protesting against Israel's invasion of Gaza and supporting Palestine. Compared to the aforementioned movements, this has the potential to shake the foundations of U.S. politics more significantly. Jewish influence is pervasive in the upper echelons of American politics and capital, forming a political-capital alliance. Many American political and business elites have some connection to Jews, often tracing their lineage to claim Jewish heritage. This group is large and omnipresent, exerting substantial control over the U.S. Consequently, in America, anything can be opposed except "anti-Semitism." Anyone labeled as "anti-Semitic" is effectively doomed.
Following the outbreak of the Gaza war last October, the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania testified before Congress. Due to their insufficiently resolute responses on how to handle anti-Semitic actions and speech on campus, two of them have already been forced to resign. Anti-racism and criticism of capitalists are common leftist discourses in America, but a large-scale, open movement in prominent U.S. universities opposing Israel and supporting Palestine is unprecedented. If it continues to spread, the resulting challenge will be even greater.
The U.S. system has inherent flaws, with severe white-centric issues. However, the demographic composition of the U.S. is continuously changing, with an increasing non-white population, inevitably intensifying social conflicts and tensions. The American system is relatively adaptable to protests and demonstrations, and it can mitigate social conflicts by printing more money and distributing it. However, these conflicts have the potential to reach a tipping point, and, as history shows, they may erupt unexpectedly at some point. Today's America is undergoing a cumulative process of quantitative changes.
Author: Belt and Road Research Center of Jilin Province, columnist Wang Dongbei
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13.05.2024, 18:57 23241
Cold lava flood leaves 37 dead, 17 missing in Indonesia
Images | aa.com.tr
Tell a friend
The death toll in a cold lava flood from Mt. Marapi in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province has climbed to 37, while 17 others have been missing, local media reported on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.
The cold lava flood hit residential areas in Agam and Tanah Datar regencies, according to Jakarta Globe News.
Data collection is ongoing, and the majority of the fatalities are in the Agam Regency," said Abdul Malik, head of search and rescue in the provincial capital Padang.
Search and rescue operations were temporarily halted on Sunday due to rainfall.
A volcano also erupted in eastern Indonesia on Monday. The latest eruption was reported on Halmahera Island in North Maluku province but there were no reports of any damage.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
12.05.2024, 10:34 13.05.2024, 19:2940736What exactly is happening in American colleges? 14.05.2024, 11:2834536Prime Minister: We must get people affected back to normal life as quickly as possible 13.05.2024, 21:2533026Measures to forecast and prevent floods to be strengthened in Kazakhstan 14.05.2024, 19:5429296Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to raise KazPost logistics potential 03.05.2024, 21:45131946Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1 03.05.2024, 19:01121281President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft 04.05.2024, 13:41117176Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods 19.04.2024, 12:26Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region116546Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region 18.04.2024, 18:23Olzhas Bektenov discusses water resources management issues with Heads of Diplomatic Missions of European Union countries114076Olzhas Bektenov discusses water resources management issues with Heads of Diplomatic Missions of European Union countries