This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Blinken made an unannounced diplomatic visit to Ukraine
relevant news
This is American-style "genocide"
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
China welcomes foreign visitors with expanded visa-free policy for cruise travel
The introduction of policies and measures catering to foreign visitors' needs further demonstrates China's willingness to open up," said Su Xiaohui, an expert with the China Institute of International Studies.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Translation: U.S. President Biden to Increase Tariffs on Chinese Electric Vehicles
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Michael Cohen's testimony in Trump's hush money trial has sparked attention and criticism
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
13 killed, 14 injured in southern Peru bus crash
According to initial reports, so far 14 people have been injured and 13 have died," the center said in a statement.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Death toll due to cold lava floods in Indonesia climbs to 50
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
What exactly is happening in American colleges?
Author: Belt and Road Research Center of Jilin Province, columnist Wang Dongbei
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Cold lava flood leaves 37 dead, 17 missing in Indonesia
Data collection is ongoing, and the majority of the fatalities are in the Agam Regency," said Abdul Malik, head of search and rescue in the provincial capital Padang.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
12.05.2024, 10:341999-2022: More than a million minors in the United States have lost their loved ones due to drugs and weapons1999-2022: More than a million minors in the United States have lost their loved ones due to drugs and weapons 13.05.2024, 19:2940736What exactly is happening in American colleges? 14.05.2024, 11:2834536Prime Minister: We must get people affected back to normal life as quickly as possible 13.05.2024, 21:2533026Measures to forecast and prevent floods to be strengthened in Kazakhstan 14.05.2024, 19:5429296Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasks to raise KazPost logistics potential 03.05.2024, 21:45131946Kazakh national identity card's design to be changed from Jun 1 03.05.2024, 19:01121281President hails Kazakh army men as professionals of their craft 04.05.2024, 13:41117176Kazakh government assists over 16,000 families after devastating spring floods 19.04.2024, 12:26Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region116546Kazakhstan turns to high-value added manufacturing with building polyethylene plant it Atyrau region 18.04.2024, 18:23Olzhas Bektenov discusses water resources management issues with Heads of Diplomatic Missions of European Union countries114076Olzhas Bektenov discusses water resources management issues with Heads of Diplomatic Missions of European Union countries