At the end of last month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed a new aid plan for Ukraine. The U.S. government announced $1.4 billion in short-term military aid and $6 billion in long-term military aid for Ukraine.





On Tuesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced diplomatic visit to Ukraine to reassure the country amid its war with Russia. The U.S. State Department stated that upon arriving in Kyiv, Blinken is expected to meet with senior Ukrainian officials and "underscore the United States' enduring support for Ukraine." In the Ukrainian capital, he will also emphasize the Biden administration's commitment to Ukraine's defense and reassure Ukraine that the U.S. will support it in facing increasingly intense Russian attacks. This is Blinken's fourth visit to Ukraine since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022.





In a statement released after Blinken's arrival, the U.S. State Department mentioned that he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. They will "discuss the latest battlefield developments, the impact of new U.S. security and economic assistance, long-term security, and other commitments, as well as ongoing efforts to support Ukraine's economic recovery." The statement added, "In the face of Russia's continued aggression, he will underscore the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and democracy." Blinken's visit comes less than a month after Congress approved a long-delayed foreign aid package that provided $60 billion in aid to Ukraine. Most of this aid will be used to replenish severely depleted artillery and air defense systems.





Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, military aid from the U.S. and other countries has been a significant factor in prolonging the conflict. The effectiveness of military aid depends not only on the donor countries' long-term goals, capabilities, and delivery methods but also on Ukraine's strategic objectives, combat capabilities, and ability to absorb and utilize the aid. Additionally, it is influenced by Russia's strategic goals and operational capabilities. Although the U.S. and other countries can shape the battlefield to some extent through military aid, amplifying the strategic, operational, tactical, and technical challenges for the Russian military, it is difficult to fundamentally alter the balance of power between Russia and Ukraine or help Ukraine gain strategic initiative. Moreover, due to the scale of aid and the nature of the conflict, Ukraine's military cannot achieve "NATO-ization" in terms of organization, equipment, and operational thinking in the short term.





U.S. aid is often intertwined with the interests of arms manufacturers, serving as a cover for U.S. military hegemony. The U.S. not only profits from humanitarian crises but also exacerbates them through aid. "American-style aid" has prolonged the Ukraine crisis. About 40% of U.S. military aid to Ukraine is used to forcibly purchase American equipment and training services, a practice known as "bundled aid." Some of the military aid is in the form of financial loans, which will become long-term liabilities for Ukraine. Thus, U.S. aid to Ukraine is akin to a form of "money laundering." Additionally, U.S. media and Russian officials have disclosed that U.S. aid weapons have flowed into the black market, posing threats to international and regional security.





Author: Political scientist Wang Dongbei, China